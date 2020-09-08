Sport / Other Sport

Azarenka makes it three mothers in quarters

Belarusian former world No 1 fights back to set up a last-eight date with Elise Mertens

08 September 2020 - 18:03 Nick Mulvenney
Victoria Azarenka hits the ball against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day six of the 2020 US Open tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, US on September 5, 2020. Picture: USA TODAY Sports/Robert Deutsch
Victoria Azarenka hits the ball against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day six of the 2020 US Open tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, US on September 5, 2020. Picture: USA TODAY Sports/Robert Deutsch

New York — Victoria Azarenka had a huge smile on her face after reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in more than four years by beating Czech Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4 in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.

The former world No 1 had to rally from a set down on Louis Armstrong Stadium to set up a last-eight date with Elise Mertens, her first at that stage of a Major since she lost to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 Australian Open.

The 31-year-old, twice a champion at Melbourne Park and twice a finalist at Flushing Meadows, has struggled to reach the heights she enjoyed before she took time out to have her son, Leo.

Azarenka won her first title in four years at the Western & Southern Open in the lead up to the US Open, however, and will head into the quarterfinals with a 9-2 record this year.

“It’s been a while,” she told ESPN. “It’s a quite challenging time in the world right now so to have this opportunity to enjoy myself and do what I love to do with a smile on my face, I’m so grateful.”

Muchova, the 20th seed, broke Azarenka’s serve three times in the opening set but looked increasingly hampered by a problem with her upper left thigh as the unseeded Belarusian whipped through the second set to even up the contest.

The Czech took a lengthy medical timeout and returned heavily strapped for a decider in which she showed glimpses of the all-court game that has marked her out as someone with a big future.

Azarenka moved her around the court as much as she could, however, and sealed the victory with a vintage forehand winner that just kissed the right-hand corner of the court.

With Serena Williams and Tsvetana Pironkova already through, Azarenka is one of three mothers in the last eight.

“That’s remarkable, I’m so proud of the ladies,” Azarenka said. “I hope it’s inspiring others to keep going for their dreams and not just define themselves as mothers.” 

Reuters

Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal absent and no other Grand Slam champions left in the draw, a first-time tennis major champion will be crowned
Sport
1 day ago

Osaka restores order after champions exit US Open

Japan's No1 keeps her cool on a dramatic day at Flushing Meadows
Sport
1 day ago

Thiem thwarts Cilic fightback to reach fourth round of US Open

Second seed  will next meet Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime after advancing to the fourth round
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pitso Mosimane will go down as one of SA ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Middendorp to blame for Chiefs’ sorry end to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Novak Djokovic disqualified from US Open
Sport / Other Sport
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leeds’ Bielsa brings his whirlwind style to the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Winning FedExCup worth more than $15m to Johnson

Sport / Other Sport

Reckless Djokovic gave official no choice, says former Serbia coach

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.