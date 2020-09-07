Sport / Other Sport

Johannes Vetter comes close to breaking javelin record

German beats personal best by more than 3m and almost breaks Jan Zelezny’s record

07 September 2020 - 15:15 Rohith Nair
Picture: 123RF/ Pavol Stredansky

Bengaluru — Germany’s Johannes Vetter produced the second longest javelin throw in history when he threw 97.76m at the Tour Gold event in Chorzow, Poland, on Sunday.

Jan Zelezny’s record has stood the test of time since he threw 98.48m in 1996, but 27-year-old Vetter’s effort on his third attempt came close, landing 72cm shy of the Czech’s mark.

“I just don’t know what to say, it was really close to a perfect moment. You can feel it in your body when you have a good throw,” Vetter said after he beat his own personal best by more than 3m.

“I think that lots of people didn’t think it was possible to throw a javelin more than 95m in a closed stadium. I did it. I think there is a lot space for improvement. Very small differences, tiny differences, can make a difference of many metres.”

Vetter had another colossal effort on his fifth throw which measured 94.84m, the fifth best throw on record.

Reuters

Chris Burger fund facing tough times after helping players for 40 years

The rugby charity has tried novel fundraising efforts‚ such as Zoom meetings with top players and former stars
1 week ago

Why swimming and hockey could lose government funding

Both federations scored less than 50% on self-set transformation targets
1 month ago

US sprinter Norman joins Wayde’s elite club

Michael Norman goes below 10sec for his first 100m race since 2016
1 month ago

