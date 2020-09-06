Cape Flying Championship now a target for Bohica

If someone sneaks up on a Vietnam veteran in the US and shouts “Bohica” in his ear, the chances are he will rush off and hide behind the nearest building.

Bohica is a slang term used by US armed forces during the Vietnam War. It means that an adverse situation is about to repeat itself and that acquiescence is the best course of action.

However, for racing fans in SA, Bohica has had only a beneficial effect on punters pockets, with his win at Turffontein on Saturday completing a hat-trick for the Mike and Adam Azzie stable.

“Considering the way he got interfered with on the bend, it’s a miracle he came through to win,” Michael Azzie told this writer on Saturday evening.

Quizzed on the future, Azzie said: “My plan is to take in the Merchants and then take him down for the Cape Flying Championship. I will probably send him to Eric Sands’ stable fairly early to get over the travelling.”

Saturday was also the third consecutive win on the Cape Town Noir gelding for jockey S’manga Khumalo, who tops the national log after the first month of the new season.

“He’s a special horse. He showed how good he is today. You have to allow him to find himself in a race. He doesn’t like pressure so you leave him alone,” Khumalo said after the race.

The expected challenge from the bottom-weight Urban Rock never materialised and it was left to Alramz, returning after a 31-week break, to chase Bohica home.

If Khumalo is riding high after the first four weeks of the new campaign, so is Randjesfontein trainer St John Gray. He is in seventh place in the national trainers log after the first month.

Gray’s four-year-old filly Dance Class hit his rivals for a Ben Stokes-like six when proving too smart for them in the Middle Stakes over 2,600m.

It is some feat to win six races in a row, but this is what the daughter of Modus Vivendi has achieved and it will delight the trainer that she was bred at his Graystone Stud.

Trainer Mike de Kock enjoyed a successful meeting at the city track, saddling a treble with victories from Malmoos, Kokeshi and Gin Fizz. The win that will have delighted him most will be that of three-year-old Malmoos, who cost R4.4m as a yearling.

Malmoos, given a polished ride by Luke Ferraris, was named Only One Like You when secured on behalf of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum at the 2018 National Yearling Sale. That name has since been changed.

A son of Captain Al bred at Varsfontein Stud, the three-year-old is a full-brother to Captain Splendid, who won four races including two grade 3 races, the East Cape Derby and Lonsdale Stirrup Cup.

The Lady’s Stakes — one of two feature races on the card — fell De Kock’s filly Gin Fizz, who just lasted home from the top-weight, Dancing Queen. The daughter of Soft Falling Rain is as highly strung as the late English singer Amy Winehouse in her prime, but jockey Callan Murray kept his cool and nursed his mount to a narrow win.