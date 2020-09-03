Sport / Other Sport

Tsitsipas made to work to down gritty Cressy

The young Greek settled down against the tall serve-and-volleying wildcard in his first US Open

03 September 2020 - 14:20 Ian Ransom
Stefanos Tsitsipas playing against Maxime Cressyon on day three of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/ROBERT DEUTSCH
Stefanos Tsitsipas playing against Maxime Cressyon on day three of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/ROBERT DEUTSCH

New York — Stefanos Tsitsipas weathered a serve-volleying storm from Maxime Cressy before grinding the American wildcard down 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open.

In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipas had to fight off a set point against the French-born Cressy, who fired 21 aces and rushed the net 92 times on a muggy night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tsitsipas’s centre court debut at Flushing Meadows was without fans but he savoured the moment all the same.

“My experience in playing on Arthur Ashe was one of the best,” he said generously in his on-court interview. “Getting a first glance and a first taste of Arthur Ashe is great for me, despite difficult conditions.”

Tsitsipas will play Croatian 27th seed Borna Ćorić as he bids for a place in the last 16 in New York for the first time. Since reaching the 2019 Australian Open semifinals, where he knocked out Roger Federer and sent Melbourne’s Greek community into a frenzy, Tsitsipas has disappointed at the Grand Slams.

He made the French Open fourth round but struck out in his openers at Wimbledon and 2019’s US Open, where he accused a French chair umpire of being biased and said French people were “all weirdos”.

Having got past the first round this tournament, a calmer Tsitsipas faced Cressy, a former college player in his first Tour event. Cressy was hardly overawed by the occasion and soon had Tsitsipas under pressure, firing down second serves with almost as much fury as his first.

“It’s very unusual to be playing someone who’s hitting both serves [that hard],” said Tsitsipas. “He’s a player who can do very well in the future. His game is very difficult to read and he has a very good serve-and-volley. You don’t go up against players like this very often.”

Extracting a set point in the 10th game, world number 168 Cressy went for broke with a backhand return but it flew wide to relieve the Greek, who knuckled down in the tiebreak then roared through the second set.

Cressy scrapped hard in the final set but fatigue set in for the 2.01m American, who was broken in the ninth game, allowing Tsitsipas to serve out a tough win.

Reuters

Andy Murray hesitant about joining Djokovic breakaway group

Top-ranking Scotsman urges fellow players to give the governing body more time to deal with their concerns
Sport
3 days ago

Tsitsipas opens up on relationship with his towel

Health protocols at Flushing Meadows bans ball kids from handing players their towels between points
Sport
1 day ago

Tennis SA will not make same mistakes as Djokovic exhibition event

CEO Richard Glover says guidelines must be  carefully followed at tennis events
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA’s blacks-only consultant plan under ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Three-goal Sundowns ensure title race will go to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow jersey as Van ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Cricket SA’s blacks-only consultant plan under ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sharks will be up and running in four weeks, says ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Djokovic takes pressure in his stride, extends winning streak

Sport / Other Sport

Andy Murray makes winning return at deserted stadium in New York

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.