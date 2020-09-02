Dawson eyeing more success as stable celebrates grade 1 win

It is possible they are still partying at Candice Dawson’s stable at Randjesfontein training centre in Midrand. It is some feat when a small yard wins its first grade 1 race, which is what happened last Saturday.

Dawson, who has only held her own licence for four years, decided to take on the males in the Premiers Champion Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville with her filly SentByDestiny, and the decision paid off with a hard-fought victory. Some way to end off Women’s Month.

A daughter of Master Of My Fate, who was bought by owner Vicky Veeramootoo for R80,000, SentByDestiny continued Dawson’s successful raids on the Durban track. Her grey Infamous Fox has won at the July meeting for the past three years.

It is probably incorrect to call Dawson’s stable small as her operation — mainly backed by Bidvest boss Lindsay Ralphs — now houses about 90 horses and three of them will be in action at Turffontein on Thursday.

Whether Dawson will be present at the city track remains to be seen as she skipped the journey to KwaZulu-Natal last weekend as she was feeling unwell.

What will perk her up is a win by another of Master Of My Fate’s progeny, Master Supreme, in the fifth race. If the four-year-old reproduces the form that saw him run seventh in the SA Classic, he will not be easy to beat.

Master Of My Fate, also owned by Veeramootoo of Mauritius and bred by Vanessa Harrison, will be ridden for the first time by Gavin Lerena. His mount has a favourable draw and can beat home Shogun and Lucky Houdalakis’s consistent performer, Trend Master.

Houdalakis also saddles the Captain Al gelding Captain Chorus with champion jockey Warren Kennedy engaged for the ride. It will be interesting to see if there is any market support for the bottom-weight.

Another Dawson inmate, Dogliotti, ventures into a handicap for the first time in the sixth race. The Pomodoro gelding won his maiden last time out but has more on his plate this time against Lord Melbourne, Ballon D’Or and Prospector.

Also a son of Pomodoro, Ballon D’Or represents the powerful Sean Tarry-Lyle Hewitson combination. They had a mixed meeting at Greyville, scoring with Ecstatic Green, but some of the other 13 runners had to settle for places.

Ballon D’Or’s merit rating has dropped two points since his last appearance and this resulted in the four-year-old taking a hand in the finish.

Though well beaten by Dogliotti on his debut, Prospector has got his act together in his past two outings and trainer Gary Alexander will be delighted his representative has drawn pole position.

Gary Player is the breeder of Sunday’s winner, Var’s Vicky, and the golfing legend is represented by two runners, Wolffs World and Light Without, in the first race. Paul Peter trains Wolffs World and — with a tongue-tie fitted — the son of Ideal World should be competitive in the hands of Luke Ferraris.

Peter’s other runner, Gilboa, has obvious claims after a better second effort and it might pay to float the stable’s two runners in quartet bets.

TURFFONTEIN SELECTIONS

1st Race: (13) Wolffs World (8) Gilboa (5) Count Alley (1) Quattro Passi

2nd Race: (7) Swiss Bank (1) Incognito (4) Tuscan Light (2) Veld Flower

3rd Race: (8) Glowtoria (1) Before The Dawn (6) Herstel (7) Clock Stopper

4th Race: (3) All Of Me (6) Palace Assembly (1) Valbonne (4) Isphan

5th Race: (1) Master Supreme (3) Shogun (7) Trend Master (9) Captain Chorus

6th Race: (4) Prospector (1) Ballon D’Or (3) Lord Melbourne (11) Dogliotti

7th Race: (2) Out Of The Rainbow (10) In The Game (4) Bouncing Tigger (8) Secret Dynasty

8th Race: (9) Pucker Up (2) Plum Field (1) Littlewood (5) The Sash