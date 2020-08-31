Sport / Other Sport

Wonder putt secures Jon Rahm play-off win over Johnson

Young Spaniard shoots a flawless six-under-par 64, keeping his best for last after carding a lacklustre five-over 75 in the first round

31 August 2020 - 17:12 Amy Tennery
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his 66-foot putt to defeat Dustin Johnson (not pictured) of the US during a sudden death playoff on the 18th hole of the final round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Golf Club in Illinois in the US on August 30, 2020 . Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Andy Lyons
Spain’s Jon Rahm sunk a breathtaking 20m putt to win the BMW Championship on Sunday in a thrilling play-off victory over American Dustin Johnson.

The 25-year-old, who recently spent two weeks as world No 1, shot a flawless six-under-par 64 on Sunday, saving his best for last after carding a lacklustre five-over 75 in the first round.

Rocketing up the leaderboard on Sunday, Rahm then drained the long putt in the first hole of a play-off against Johnson, letting out an elated roar.

“Honestly, I hoped it would be a decent putt for par coming back and have a chance to keep the play-off going. Luckily it looked really good on the way and when it had 10 feet to go it was tracking beautifully,” Rahm said in a televised interview. “I could hardly believe it.”

Johnson, who had a two-stroke lead heading into the final round, carded a three-under-par 67 despite a pair of costly bogeys. He shot a birdie on 18 to push the round into a play-off, but his effort was not enough to derail his steely-nerved opponent.

Rahm, who won August’s Memorial Tournament, carded a five-birdie 66 in Saturday’s third round despite forgetting to put a marker down on the fifth green before picking up his ball, which cost him a stroke. He quickly put the embarrassing mental lapse behind him.

“Yesterday was just trying to finish strong and get myself in contention, and once I teed off today with the good weather and how I started striping it the first few holes I knew I had a chance,” said Rahm. “I just tried not to think about it.”

The second of three FedexCup play-off events, where 69 players were vying for 30 spots in the upcoming Tour Championship, the tournament at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago proved a tough test, with just five golfers finishing the four rounds under par.

Rounding out the top five finishers were Chilean Joaquin Niemann (67) and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (69), who finished the tournament tied for third at two-under, and American Tony Finau (65), who finished fifth at one-under par through four rounds.

Another one bites the dust as Golf Challenge is cancelled

Cancellation of Africa’s golf ‘major’ is a blow to SA’s tourism industry
Sport
1 day ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build their brand image around their names

In the current economic environment the market for players and new members will become increasingly competitive
Sport
6 days ago

Rise-Up series helps Hennie Otto deal with death of his wife

Glendower Golf Club course one of Otto’s favourites after he finished second in the SA Open there and second in the BMG Classic in 2013
Sport
6 days ago

