Teenager Coco Gauff ‘in best shape’ ahead of US Open

New York — Sixteen-year-old Coco Gauff said her game is the “best it’s ever been”, as she aims to build on her Grand Slam success when the US Open kicks off on Monday.

Gauff, who stormed onto the scene in 2019 when she beat her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon and went on to reach the fourth round of the tournament, told reporters she’s hungry to get more playing time as she develops her craft.

“The biggest thing is just experience and continuing to get as many matches as possible,” said Gauff, who lost in straight sets in the first round of the Western & Southern Open to Maria Sakkari last week.

“This past week I’ve been practising really hard to get ready for the Open. The more matches I get under my belt, the better.”

Gauff, who reached the semifinals of the Top Seed Open earlier in August after winning her first WTA career title at the Linz Open last October, quickly became a fan favourite at Flushing Meadows in 2019. She reached the third round, where she lost to the then reigning champion Naomi Osaka.

She has found her voice as an advocate for racial justice, demanding change earlier this year amid protests and a public reckoning over race in the US after the death of George Floyd.

“We are on a global sport, we can reach people across the world. I think it’s important that people use their platform,” said Gauff. “My take on it is just to continue to use sport to build my voice and make it louder so I can reach more people and create change.”

She faces first-round opponent Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on Monday at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men’s section Russia’s Daniil Medvedev had no doubts about playing in New York despite the coronavirus pandemic causing several high-profile players to withdraw from both sides of the draw.

The world No 5 is the third seed, behind Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

“I don’t think I ever really doubted playing here,” the 24-year-old told reporters at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

“I was almost sure I will come here. Safety was a priority for everybody [but] as soon as everybody really got the information of how it’s going to be here I think everybody decided to go.”

While the men’s draw has lost Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, the Russian is not prepared to get too far ahead of himself.

“When I come into the slam, my goal is to win seven matches,” Medvedev said ahead of his first round clash with Argentina’s Federico Delbonis on Tuesday. “But I take it match by match.”

