Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm within whisker of world mark

Stockholm — Norwegian athlete Karsten Warholm broke his own European record in the 400m hurdles at Sunday’s Diamond League event in Stockholm, clocking a time of 46.87 sec that was just 0.09 sec off the world record that has stood for 28 years.

The 24-year-old improved his previous best in the discipline by five hundredths of a second but clipped the final hurdle as he came up short of the world record of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young at the Barcelona Olympics in August 1992.

Warholm ended his day by coasting to victory in the 400m, setting a time of 45.05 on a blustery afternoon that made conditions difficult for many of the athletes.

Despite Warholm’s best efforts, Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot put a stop to the Norwegian party in the Swedish capital by spurting away from Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win the men’s 1,500m in 3:30.25, with Stewart McSweyn of Australia coming in third.

Home favourite and world record-holder Armand Duplantis destroyed the field in the pole vault, clearing 6.01m to win the competition by a margin of 28cm from Belgium’s Ben Brothers.

That jump set the season’s best in the pole vault and broke both the competition record and the best mark achieved at Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, which was built for the 1912 Games. Duplantis also had three unsuccessful attempts at 6.15m.

Daniel Stahl added to home success by winning the discus with a throw of 69.17m, while compatriot Simon Pettersson set a personal best of 67.72m to grab second place.

American Donavan Brazier held off the challenge of Canada’s Marco Arop to win the men’s 800m despite a troublesome foot, and European champion Laura Muir of Britain set a world leading time of 3:57.86 as she cruised to victory in the women’s 1,500m.

