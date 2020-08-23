France’s Romain Langasque captures maiden European Tour title

Newport — France’s Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday.

Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leader board and finish eight under at the Celtic Manor Resort, two strokes clear of Finn Sami Valimaki, who carded a 69.

English duo David Dixon and Matthew Jordan shared third place at five-under, a shot clear compatriots Laurie Canter and James Morrison, and Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

Victory ensures Langasque a place in September’s US Open Championship after finishing in the top 10 of the UK Swing Order of Merit, alongside Valimaki.

“Everything in golf can go so quick,” said Langasque. “I’m really happy, this is where we all want to be.

“Playing my first US Open this year, the good thing is with no public there’s less pressure on it being my first one. I’m really proud of myself.”

Connor Syme and Justin Harding also booked their places for the Major championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, alongside Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Renato Paratore and Adrian Otaegui.

