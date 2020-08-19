Creditors poised to vote after Phumelela business rescue plan published

A proposed business rescue plan for Phumelela Gaming & Leisure was published by practitioner John Evans on Wednesday, with the result that the champagne is on ice for MOD (Mary Oppenheimer Daughters).

However, the bottles cannot be opened as creditors still have to vote on the plan — which involves a R550m investment by the Oppenheimers — via a Zoom webinar meeting in 12 days’ time.

Evans said his proposal had been sent to “affected parties” for their consideration.

A statement from Evans says: “The proposed business rescue plan is published in terms of the provisions of section 150 (5) of the Companies Act for subsequent consideration at a meeting to be held in terms of section 151 of the Companies Act on September 1 at 11am via a Zoom webinar.

“All affected persons will be invited to the meeting via a separate e-mail with the necessary joining details.”

In an exclusive interview with Business Day, Evans said: “For the proposed rescue plan to be adopted, it needs to be supported by 75% of creditors present and voting.

“This is a high hurdle compared to other jurisdictions and I sincerely hope the creditors will see the merit and value in the plan and vote in favour of its adoption.

“The sale process was very competitive, with a number of parties bidding to acquire the assets of Phumelela. I believe we have achieved an outstanding result not just for the company, its employees and creditors, but also for customers, suppliers and for the broader horse racing industry,” concluded Evans.

One can speculate that — with banks being large creditors — the chance of the 75% being reached must be high as they will get their money. Payment dates have been listed as October 29 2020, March 29 2021 and November 30 2021.

“This is certainly a positive step for us. Mr Evans has come to the decision that ours is the best plan to support and views it as the best option,” Charles Savage, a member of the MOD team, said on Wednesday.

“It has been a tightly run race which went down to the wire,” added Savage.

There have been reports that UK betting firm Betfred had entered the fray as a serious bidder, but this has not been confirmed.

“Of course, it is now up to the creditors to accept the offer or not, but I would imagine that many are celebrating that Christmas has come in August. If you look back four months, it looked as if they would be lucky to get 20 cents in the rand. Now they are looking at three times that figure,” said Savage.

“Our main goal is to put an end to the different alliances affecting the sport and transform it into one strong racing alliance. Thanks to the Oppenheimers, it is looking like a reality,” he added.

Turffontein hosts a nine-race programme on Thursday and Fife, a horse that has done Business Day readers proud, winning three of her last five races, is selected to down the favourite Dance Class in the fifth race.

Fife has won those three races at attractive prices: 13-2 on November 28 2019, 13-2 on February 27 2020 and 15-2 on July 5.

Dance Class, a daughter of Modus Vivendi owned and bred by St John Gray, has enjoyed a spectacular last two months, posting three wins at Turffontein and one at the Vaal. Sherman Brown was in the saddle in two of those races and is entrusted with the ride again on Thursday.

Paul Peter brings a team of 12 runners to his home track and one of his best chances lies with Riverstown, who takes on 11 rivals in the final leg of the jackpot. A swinger with Fife’s stablemate Full Mast could be a profitable wager in this 1,450m contest.

