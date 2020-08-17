Sport / Other Sport

Marco Andretti has his excited grandfather hitting the roof

17 August 2020 - 16:44 Agency Staff
IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti reacts to winning the pole position after qualifying with the fastest four lap average during the Fast Nine Shoot during qualifications for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Aug 16, 2020; Indianapolis. Picture: BRIAN SPURLOCK/USA TODAY Sports
IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti reacts to winning the pole position after qualifying with the fastest four lap average during the Fast Nine Shoot during qualifications for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Aug 16, 2020; Indianapolis. Picture: BRIAN SPURLOCK/USA TODAY Sports

New York — A member of the Andretti family won pole position at the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in more than three decades on Sunday, as Marco Andretti beat eight other drivers during a qualifying run.

He is the first in his family to do so since his grandfather — 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti — was last on pole in 1987.

The 33-year-old Andretti said he was screaming in his helmet after the win until he began to lose his voice.

“Everybody is thinking I’m crying, but I just can’t talk right now. I was emotional. We put so much into it,” Andretti said. “This place means so much to us as a family.”

The elder Andretti said in a televised interview: “I’m happier now than I’ve ever been.

“When he crossed that line and he was on pole, I jumped so high that I hit my head on the ceiling — and it’s a nine-foot ceiling,” said the Hall of Famer, considered one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Marco will contend the Indy 500 on Sunday in a race unlike any seen in years past, with organisers forbidding fans due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the race itself taking place three months after it was originally scheduled.

Reuters

Black overalls has Valtteri Bottas feeling the heat

The driver complains of being too hot in the Mercedes car after the livery colour was changed
Sport
2 hours ago

‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain

The Mercedes driver is now just three wins short of Michael Schumacher’s record of 91
Sport
22 hours ago

Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP

SA’s Binder is now in fifth place after a race that had crashes that could have taken lives
Sport
1 day ago

Perez to race in Spain after negative Covid-19 test

Racing Point’s Mexican driver missed the previous races after contracting the virus
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
2.
‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
5.
MS Dhoni calls it a day amid high praise
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Brad Binder’s got the memories, the form and an ‘insane’ bike

Sport / Other Sport

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff unperturbed Racing Point row will go to court

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Ferrari’s Ross Braw

Sport / Other Sport

South Africa’s Brad Binder wins Czech Republic Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.