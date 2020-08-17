Sport / Other Sport

Herman hits form to grab third PGA title in four years

17 August 2020 - 16:58 Amy Tennery
Jim Herman watches his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Aug 16, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. Picture:ROB KINNAN/USA TODAY Sports
Jim Herman watches his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Aug 16, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA. Picture:ROB KINNAN/USA TODAY Sports

New York — Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament.

Herman, who started the day tied for fifth after carding a nine-under 61 in Saturday’s action, kept his hot streak going at Sedgefield Country Club, firing two birdies and an eagle in the first five holes of the final round.

“Obviously you don’t expect 61 or 63 on a regular basis, but when you need it, there was nowhere else to go but deep,” said Herman, as he picked up his third PGA Tour win in a little more than four years.

“Best golf I’ve played in my life obviously.”

Runner-up Billy Horschel, who carded a five-under par 65, saw victory slip through his fingers after bogeying on 16 and missing a birdie putt on 17, ultimately sparing Herman from a playoff after a near-miss putt for birdie on 18.

“It was disappointing because I had two good looks the last couple (of) holes and just wasn’t able to convert,” said Horschel.

The 42-year-old Herman, who didn’t pick up his first PGA win until he was 38, said “you’ve got to play like everything’s on the line” on the Tour. “Outside a few wins by the old guys in their 40s, it’s a young man’s game, so it’s nice to compete and show you can do it,” he said.

Kim Si-woo, the leader heading into the final round after sinking a hole in one on Saturday, finished tied for third at 18-under after carding an even-par 70, with Americans Kevin Kisner (64), Doc Redman (68) and 2012 US Open champ Webb Simpson (65).

The Wyndham Championship was the final event of the PGA Tour’s novel coronavirus-hit regular season.

Reuters

Collin Morikawa’s superb late eagle secures maiden Major

The American joins Nicklaus, Woods and McIlroy as the only players since World War 2 to win the PGA Championship at age 23 or younger
Sport
6 days ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf’s merry-go-round in a Covid environment

Tales of the expected impact on some players, whirlwind rankings and some things that never change
Sport
1 week ago

Justin Thomas targets elusive second Major

The US golfer — now ranked No 1 — says he has been underachieving
Sport
1 week ago

Thomas shoots to the top after St Jude victory

US golfer claims No 1 spot after winning the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sunday
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
2.
‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
5.
MS Dhoni calls it a day amid high praise
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Most of world’s top 50 get back to action in Memphis

Sport / Other Sport

Australian Open golf tournament put on hold

Sport / Other Sport

Thompson ends seven-year title drought with two-stroke win

Sport / Other Sport

Lee Westwood has second thoughts about travelling to US

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.