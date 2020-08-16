Sport / Other Sport

‘Dazed’ Hamilton cruises home in Spain

16 August 2020 - 19:36 Alan Baldwin
Race winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the Spanish Grand Prix, in Barcelona, Spain, August 16 2020. Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES
Race winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the Spanish Grand Prix, in Barcelona, Spain, August 16 2020. Picture: MARK THOMPSON/GETTY IMAGES

London — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory in Spain for the fourth year in a row on Sunday to celebrate a record 156th podium finish and stretch his overall lead to 37 points.          ’

The victory from pole position at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya was the 88th of the Mercedes driver’s career, and one of the more straightforward, with all but the top three lapped on a sweltering afternoon of few thrills.

Hamilton is now just three wins short of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record of 91.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Hamilton’s closest challenger, finished second, with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes, having taken the fastest lap after a late stop for fresh tyres.

“I was in a different zone — I didn’t even realise it was the last lap,” said Hamilton after finishing 24.177sec clear of Verstappen, who started third but grabbed second from Bottas at the start.

“I was just in a daze out there … I was ready to keep going.”

Verstappen has now beaten Bottas in the last four races and been second to Hamilton, who has won four of six, in three of them.

Six-times champion Hamilton now has 132 points to Verstappen’s 95 and Bottas’s 89.

Canadian Lance Stroll took fourth place for Racing Point, with Mexican teammate Sergio Perez ahead of him at the finish but carrying a 5sec penalty for ignoring blue warning flags.

Stroll had seized third at the start with an impressive surge past his teammate and Bottas.

“I saw a gap on the inside, went for it, and it really set me up for a great race,” he said.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was sixth for McLaren and Sebastian Vettel seventh for Ferrari, after doing close to 40 laps on one set of soft tyres, with Red Bull’s Alexander Albon eighth.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was ninth and Lando Norris took the final point for McLaren. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the sole retirement of the afternoon. 

Reuters

Perez to race in Spain after negative Covid-19 test

Racing Point’s Mexican driver missed the previous races after contracting the virus
Sport
3 days ago

Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Ferrari’s Ross Braw

Dutch driver’s win lifts him to second in the F1 championship after five races
Sport
6 days ago

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff unperturbed Racing Point row will go to court

Teams intend to appeal against FIA’s decision regarding Racing Point’s brake pads
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fired cricket boss vows to fight back
Sport / Cricket
2.
Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Will Messi stay or will he go now?
Sport / Soccer
4.
Currie Cup likely to regain some of its lost ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Barca vies with Bayern for Champions League ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton rides his luck to take record seventh British GP win

Sport / Other Sport

F1 avoids the Americas but adds three 2020 European races

Sport / Other Sport

F1 bosses promise to make ‘lasting changes’

Sport / Other Sport

Alonso back to the F1 future with Renault

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.