Sport / Other Sport

Serena fights back to set up clash with Venus

12 August 2020 - 14:50 Amy Tennery
Serena Williams. Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED
Serena Williams. Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED

Lexington — Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the Covid-19 era.

Williams was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set but suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

“It’s good just in general because I haven’t played. A lot of players have been playing — little things and little matches — but I’ve only been training so this was really good for me,” said Serena, who is gearing up for the August 31-September 13 US Open.

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the Covid-19 pandemic halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the American as she bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in New York, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.

“I’ve been through so many things in my career, [but] this is totally different,” said Serena. “Being in New York will be a little different because there’s this massive stadium.”

Venus, who fell in the first round at the Australian Open, Acapulco, and Monterrey earlier in 2020, cruised through her clash of former world number ones as she turned aside the one break point she faced during an 80-minute win over Azarenka.

In other action, former US Open champion Sloane Stephens was upset by Canadian Leylah Fernandez; Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović; and Coco Gauff beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

Reuters

