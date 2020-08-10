Sport / Other Sport

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff unperturbed Racing Point row will go to court

Teams intend to appeal against FIA’s decision regarding Racing Point’s brake pads

10 August 2020 - 18:56 Alan Baldwin
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

London — Formula One champions Mercedes have done nothing wrong and would be happy for a row over Racing Point’s 2020 car to end up in court, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes supplies engines and gearboxes to Racing Point and the Silverstone-based team’s car has been dubbed the “Pink Mercedes” due to its visual similarities to the 2019 title winner.

Renault protested about the team’s brake ducts after three of the races leading up to Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and stewards fined Racing Point €400,000 and docked them 15 points.

The sharing of “listed” parts is banned but to complicate matters, the brake ducts were not listed in 2019 but are for 2020. Rivals have questioned whether Mercedes erred in providing parts and information.

“If someone thinks that we have done something wrong, they should protest. We are happy to go to court,” Wolff told reporters. “We have done nothing wrong; I strongly believe that Racing Point have done nothing wrong.

“I believe if this goes to the international court of appeal, the lawyers and the barristers have a strong opinion that this is a case that has solid pillars and therefore everybody’s in a good place about that. Our reputation is important but it is intact.”

The chances of a courtroom showdown look high with five teams, including Racing Point, indicating to the governing FIA that they intend to appeal against the stewards’ decision.

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll said on Sunday that he would take “all necessary actions” to prove the team’s innocence.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer told reporters that the stewards were wrong in comparing Racing Point’s design process to “using tracing paper”.

Others feel the punishment was not sufficient and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner suggested questions still had to be asked of Mercedes.

“If the team in question are guilty of receiving, surely the team that has provided has been also in breach of the regulations. But that is something for the FIA to deal with,” he said.

Reuters

Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Ferrari’s Ross Braw

Dutch driver’s win lifts him to second in the F1 championship after five races
Sport
4 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton faces new challenge on softer tyres this weekend

With Pirelli unable to come up with new tyres, another Silverstone nail-biter is on the cards
Sport
5 days ago

‘We won’t challenge for F1 title until 2022’ — Ferrari

Ferrari boss John Elkann plays down racing ambitions as the teams slips into the F1 midfield
Life
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
South Africa’s Brad Binder wins Czech Republic ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Why Jake White let skipper Burger Odendaal leave ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Poor communication leads to poor ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Wits coach raves over Rowan Human’s superstar ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton rides his luck to take record seventh British GP win

Sport / Other Sport

F1 avoids the Americas but adds three 2020 European races

Sport / Other Sport

F1 bosses promise to make ‘lasting changes’

Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari fast track F1 improvements

Life / Motoring

Alonso back to the F1 future with Renault

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.