Why swimming and hockey could lose government funding

05 August 2020 - 15:55 David Isaacson
Chad le Clos. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Swimming and hockey face losing government funding if they fail to adequately explain to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa by the end of the week why they missed their transformation targets.

The ministry said in a statement the minister was taking action after the eminent persons’ group scorecard showed that both federations had scored less than 50% on their self-set transformation targets.

“They now have an obligation of making a representation as to why the minister should not impose more of the enforcement measures,” the ministry said.

Punitive measures‚ according to the ministry‚ include the withdrawal or suspension of government funding. Others are revoking their right to host international tournaments; withdrawing their right to award national colours; and withdrawing their recognition as national federations.

The ministry said Mthethwa was meeting federations to engage on the eminent persons’ group report’s findings.

Nine of the 18 sports bodies audited by the eminent persons’ group failed their transformation tests. Like swimming and hockey‚ athletics‚ rowing‚ amateur boxing‚ bowls‚ chess‚ volleyball and jukskei all scored less than 50%.

The big three sports — soccer‚ cricket and rugby — beat the 50% yardstick‚ but Mthethwa pointed out that cricket had only received “conditional approval” because it had fared “poorly on African representation”.

“However they did achieve 70% of their self-set barometer targets‚ which is higher than the 50% required to avoid penalty imposition‚” read the statement.

“By the end of the week‚ these three federations are required to give a convincing motivation as to why the minister should not consider enforcing transformation‚ as per the above penalties.”

The statement did not say when Mthethwa would meet officials from the other federations.

