Sunshine Tour resumes with new series

No spectators allowed at Rise-Up events that will feature five tournaments, each with a purse of R600,000

05 August 2020 - 15:45 Michael Vlismas
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Professional golf returns to SA fairways, with the Sunshine Tour set to resume in August with five new Gauteng tournaments called the Rise-Up Series.

The series will feature five 54-hole tournaments, each with a purse of R600,000 and a full field of professionals, but played according to the Covid-19 risk mitigation strategy submitted by GolfRSA and approved by the department of sport. The final round of each tournament will be streamed live on the Sunshine Tour streaming platforms and DStv Now.

The series will tee off at Killarney Country Club with the first event from August 19-21 followed by the next at Glendower Golf Club from August 26-28. Pretoria Country Club hosts the third tournament from September 2-4, followed by ERPM Golf Club from September 23-25 and Huddle Park Golf Club from September 30-October 2.

“We are delighted to announce our return to tournament golf and grateful to Betway and African Bank who will be sponsors of the series,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Selwyn Nathan.

Only professional golfers and their registered caddies, as well as Sunshine Tour staff and officials and limited media and TV crew will be allowed on-site at each tournament.

No spectators or player support staff will be allowed at the tournaments. There will also be no hospitality facilities for the professional golfers and their caddies.

