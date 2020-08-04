Marc Márquez out of Czech race for second surgery

Bengaluru — MotoGP champion Marc Márquez would miss Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix after a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team said on Tuesday.

Spaniard Márquez had the second operation on Monday to replace a damaged titanium plate inserted after he broke his right arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain.

The team had said that the 27-year-old, who tried to return for the second race in Jerez but withdrew without qualifying, would stay in the hospital in Barcelona for 48 hours before being discharged.

“After a heroic return just four days after surgery in Jerez, Marc Márquez will miss the Czech race in Brno race with Stefan Bradl joining the Repsol Honda Team alongside Alex Márquez,” the team said.

“After he underwent a second operation, Márquez and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) decided the world champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more. In his place, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will mount the Honda RC213V.”

Bradl had three top-10 finishes at Brno from seven starts in the MotoGP class and once missed out only on points, the team said.

Petronas Yahama’s French rider Fabio Quartararo is aiming for a third victory in as many races this season.

Reuters