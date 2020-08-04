Sport / Other Sport

Marc Márquez out of Czech race for second surgery

Repsol Honda Team has confirmed that test rider Stefan Bradl will replace him

04 August 2020 - 16:56 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Márquez. Picture: EPA/JAN WOITAS
Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Márquez. Picture: EPA/JAN WOITAS

Bengaluru — MotoGP champion Marc Márquez would miss Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix after a second operation on a broken arm, with test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him for the race, his Repsol Honda Team said on Tuesday.

Spaniard Márquez had the second operation on Monday to replace a damaged titanium plate inserted after he broke his right arm in the July 19 season-opening race in Spain.

The team had said that the 27-year-old, who tried to return for the second race in Jerez but withdrew without qualifying, would stay in the hospital in Barcelona for 48 hours before being discharged.

“After a heroic return just four days after surgery in Jerez, Marc Márquez will miss the Czech race in Brno race with Stefan Bradl joining the Repsol Honda Team alongside Alex Márquez,” the team said.

“After he underwent a second operation, Márquez and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) decided the world champion will not ride in the Czech Republic in order for him to recover more. In his place, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will mount the Honda RC213V.”

Bradl had three top-10 finishes at Brno from seven starts in the MotoGP class and once missed out only on points, the team said.

Petronas Yahama’s French rider Fabio Quartararo is aiming for a third victory in as many races this season.

Reuters

Injured Marquez expects to be back in MotoGP next month

Marquez breaks his arm in season-opener while SA’s Brad Binder shows promising pace
Life
1 week ago

Brad Binder primed for MotoGP debut

SA racer, the 2016 Moto3 world champion, to compete in MotoGP at the Spanish Grand Prix
Sport
2 weeks ago

Delayed MotoGP season gets under way this weekend

Multiple champion Marquez hunts his seventh title starting with back to back races in Jerez
Life
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: ‘Campaign of disinformation’ tries ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Why effective communication is ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Khoisan body furious with SA Rugby’s finding on ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Talk of a clique at Cricket SA unfair, says Smith
Sport / Cricket
5.
Faul vows to uncover ‘deep throat’ at Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

F1 pledges $1m to increase diversity in the sport

Sport / Other Sport

Brad Binder primed for MotoGP debut

Sport / Other Sport

This day in history: Michael Doohan comes short on ‘victory lap’

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.