Netball SA backs BLM movement

‘As a former player I have had to deal with a lot of discrimination'

30 July 2020 - 16:48 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cecilia Molokwane. Picture: REG CALDECOTT/GALLO IMAGES
Netball SA has become the latest sports federation to throw its weight behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement after president Cecilia Molokwane urged players and officials who have experienced discrimination to speak out.

Molokwane said on Thursday that the BLM movement “is an important social injustice conversation to have but it must not become another talk shop or an act of lip service”. She also insisted that the national netball team was in no way divided.

“None of the players that are there can ever say that they were or are discriminated [against] based on the colour of their skin. They embrace each other as a family and as sisters‚” she said.

“This is the culture that we are inculcating as part of our DNA and blueprint moving forward.

“Netball SA urges all players‚ coaches‚ umpires‚ technical teams‚ and administrators who may have experienced any form of racial discrimination to come forth to us as the federation so that these matters can be dealt with as soon as possible.

She said eliminating racism in the federation could not be left to the executive and council alone and that all netball  stakeholders should get involved to help deal with the issue.

Molokwane said that she had experienced a lot of discrimination during her days as a player.

“As a former player I experienced a lot of discrimination. It is for this reason that when I got into office‚ I made sure that we deal with these issues that have plagued us for so long and no current player should go through what I went through.

“This is not an overnight job‚ this is a mammoth task and we are consistently working towards making sure we deal with this monster and eradicate it completely from our sport.”

