Sport / Other Sport

Australian Open golf tournament put on hold

Organisers had planned event in Melbourne later in 2020 but are considering other dates in early 2021

28 July 2020 - 17:05 Ian Ransom
Louis Oosthuizen hits a tee shot on day four of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney on December 8 2019. Picture: AFP/PETER PARKS
Louis Oosthuizen hits a tee shot on day four of the Australian Open golf tournament at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney on December 8 2019. Picture: AFP/PETER PARKS

Melbourne — The Australian Open, the country’s oldest and most prestigious golf event, has been postponed from its scheduled staging in November due to Covid-19, say its organisers.

Golf Australia had planned to stage the 105th edition at Melbourne’s Kingston Heath Golf Club later in 2020 but were now looking at other dates in early 2021, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Melbourne is midway through a six-week lockdown as authorities battle a surge in Covid-19 infections.

“These are very challenging times for all Australians, and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time,” Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said.

“When you consider the rescheduled Major championships, particularly the [US] Masters from November 12-15, assembling the customary world-class field was also becoming increasingly difficult.”

The 2020 tournament was to have been the first staged outside Sydney in 15 years.

“We would like to think we could still play the Australian Open this summer and will work with Kingston Heath Golf Club to find a date suitable for all,” Brookhouse said. “However, it may have to be in the January-March 2021 window with so many variables still to play out.”

Australian Matt Jones won the 2019 tournament at The Australian Golf Club.

Reuters

Lee Westwood has second thoughts about travelling to US

The country lifts restrictions for professional golfers, but former world No 1 says it is still a hotspot for Covid-19
Sport
2 days ago

Thompson ends seven-year title drought with two-stroke win

World No 218 last tasted victory 166 tournaments ago
Sport
1 day ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: In praise of comeback kids — but stay away, Gautengers

Tales of beating the odds abound, from Gary Player’s 1978 Masters win to Paul Lawrie’s triumph at the 1999 Open Championship
Sport
5 days ago

Jon Rahm’s rise to top spot is all the talk in world of golf

Spanish golfer becomes third fastest player to reach the world No 1 spot after Memorial win
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Belgian coach kicked out of Tanzania after racist ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: In praise of comeback kids — but ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Controversy hits Sascoc’s ‘Secret Seven’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rain holds up England’s bid for victory
Sport / Cricket
5.
Aotearoa pace is running down players, says union
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Lee Westwood has second thoughts about travelling to US

Sport / Other Sport

Thompson ends seven-year title drought with two-stroke win

Sport / Other Sport

Jon Rahm’s rise to top spot is all the talk in world of golf

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.