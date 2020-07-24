Sport / Other Sport

F1 avoids the Americas but adds three 2020 European races

It will be a debut Portugal’s Portimão track and there is a return for Germany’s Nürburgring and Imola in Italy

Paris — The Grands Prix in the US, Mexico, Brazil and Canada have been scrapped for 2020, but three races in Europe have been added to the coronavirus-affected season, Formula One  said Friday.

There will be an F1 debut for Portugal’s Portimão track and a return for Germany’s Nürburgring and Imola in Italy.

The US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, had been scheduled for October 23, with a race in Mexico City a week later and Brazil on November 13, but with coronavirus infections rising in all those countries, organisers have abandoned attempts to hold races there.

The race in Canada had originally been scheduled for June, but plans to hold it later in the season have been scrapped due to Canadian travel restrictions.

The race at the historic Nurburgring circuit, which last saw F1 action in 2013, will take place on October 11.

F1 said it still intends to hold between 15 and 18 races “and end in the Gulf in mid-December”.

The sport was hit hard by the pandemic, with the season postponed just hours before the opening practice of the traditional curtain raiser in Melbourne in March.

The season finally got underway in July with two races in Austria before moving to Hungary last weekend.

The next two races will take place at Silverstone in England on July 31 and August 7.

Revised 2020 F1 championship calendar:

July 31-August 2: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
August 7-9: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix (Silverstone)
August 14-16: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)
August 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)
September 4-6: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)
September 11-13: Tuscan Grand Prix (Mugello)
September 25-27: Russian Grand Prix (Sotchi)
October 9-11: Eifel Grand Prix (Nürburgring)
October 23-25: Portuguese Grand Prix (Portimão)
October 31-November 1: Emilie-Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

