US sprinter Norman joins Wayde’s elite club

Dallas — US 400m sprinter Michael Norman clocked a world-leading 9.86sec for the 100m at a meeting in Texas on Monday, World Athletics has said.

The 22-year-old Californian blasted to victory in Fort Worth in what was his first 100m race since 2016. “After four long years I finally got to run the 100m,” Norman tweeted after the race.

Track and field’s governing body World Athletics later described Norman’s wind-legal time as a world-leading mark. The previous fastest 100m time in 2020, which has seen the season decimated by the coronavirus, was a 9.91sec clocked by SA’s Akani Simbine in Pretoria in March.

Monday’s time makes Norman only the second man in history to run under 10sec for the 100m, under 20sec for the 200m, and under 44sec for the 400m. The only other sprinter to duck under all three benchmarks is SA’s Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk.

Norman’s 100m time on Monday follows a disappointing end to his 2019 season, when an unspecified injury saw him fail to reach the final of the 400m at the World Championships in Doha, an event he had been tipped to win.

AFP