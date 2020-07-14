Durban July draw nightmare for Snaith

A popular show on DStv is Your Worst Nightmare. Someone who experienced just that on Tuesday was trainer Justin Snaith, whose fancied Vodacom Durban July runners Belgarion and Do It Again drew the two outside barriers for the July 25 race.

To add insult to injury, Rainbow Bridge, rated by many pundits as the chief threat to the Snaith runners, drew barrier 2, which will delight trainer Eric Sands and this season’s leading jockey, Warren Kennedy.

Jockeys were not present for Tuesday’s draw at Hollywoodbets Greyville, which is just as well because Do It Again’s regular pilot, Anton Marcus, would have looked crestfallen as the dual July winner was allotted gate 18.

Marcus will be attempting to make racing history in the 2020 race as no horse has won SA’s most famous race three years in succession. The last three dual winners are Do It Again (2018 and 2019), El Picha (1999 and 2000) and Milesia’s Pride (1949 and 1950).

Snaith has made no secret that he fancies Belgarion to run a big race with just 53kg on his back. The winner of the recent Greyville 1900, the four-year-old will be having only his ninth career start, but his preparation has gone perfectly.

However, jockey Richard Fourie now knows he will have to have a plan to overcome Belgarion’s bad draw. Does he make an early move to try to gain a good position, or drop in behind and look for a strong finishing run?

Snaith’s misery was compounded when another of his fancied team, Bunker Hunt, also didn’t fare well in the draw and got allotted gate 14. Nevertheless, it is this column’s opinion that the horse — named after US oil magnate Nelson Bunker Hunt — is one of the best handicapped in the 18-strong field.

One of Gauteng’s big hopes, Got The Greenlight, is drawn just inside Bunker Hunt at gate 13, so Joe Soma’s runner has some work to do. Nevertheless, he showed in the Daily News 2000 that he is at the top of his game.

Cape trainer Adam Marcus would probably have settled for barrier 9 if he was offered it before the draw. The big question is whether the four-year-old will stay 2,200m as he tries the distance for the first time.

Vardy has won over 1,800m but he was beaten by five lengths by One World in the Sun Met when well backed to follow up his win in the 1,600m L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

Mike de Kock will be smiling with his runner Soqrat allotted gate 5 in his bid to head to stud with a famous win to round off an excellent career.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry will also be happy that Shango, the mount of champion jockey Lyle Hewitson, drew gate 7 while stablemate Tierra Del Fuego was drawn in barrier 11.

Though there was no invite for 12-19’s fourth Eyes Wide Open, recent feature winner Capoeira made the final field with Tristful and Hero’s Honour named as the two reserves.