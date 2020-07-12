Scott Dixon captures third straight IndyCar race to start season

Los Angeles — Scott Dixon became the first IndyCar driver since 2006 to open the season with three straight wins on Saturday by capturing the first race of a weekend double-header at Road America.

The Kiwi took the checkered flag by beating Will Power by 2.538 seconds in the first race of the season that allowed fans to attend.

Alex Palou finished third and Ryan Hunter-Reay and Colton Herta rounded out the top five at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin.

Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races in the pandemic-delayed season, winning June’s season opener in Texas and last Saturday on the Indianapolis road course.

AJ Foyt (1964) and Al Unser (1971) are the only other drivers to open an IndyCar season with at least three consecutive wins. Foyt won the first seven races of the 1964 season.

Coronavirus delayed the start of the campaign from March and forced the Indianapolis 500 to be delayed until August 23.

Rescheduling has also created three two-race weekends, the first at Road America — where a limited number of spectators were allowed — and the second next week at Iowa.