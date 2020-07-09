Punters should shop around this weekend to make money

In their battles with bookmakers and the tote, punters have one factor in their favour. They can pick and choose their bets and can avoid races in which the runners do not exactly set the pulses racing.

That is the situation with the two features at Scottsville on Saturday — the Track & Ball Derby and Oaks — and the former includes two Durban July entries aged seven and five (It’s My Turn and Eyes Wide Open) quoted at 50-1 and 20-1, respectively, for the big race.

Lonsdale Stirrup Cup winner Marchingontogether went into that 2,400m race with his merit rating having plunged from 116 to 104 and he ran out a three lengths winner. Given the fact the gelding clearly stays well, it is understandable the Gavin van Zyl inmate has been priced up favourite.

Considering it is only a week since choicely bred three-year-olds were in action at Epsom in the Investec Derby and Oaks, the Scottsville races will confuse some because they are not confined to three-year-olds. In fact, there is only one member of that age group in Saturday’s Derby, Twice Golden.

In the Oaks, Pomander’s second to Summer Pudding looked outstanding form until — studying Winning Form (good to have them publishing again) — it became clear she had a race on her hands against the year-older Chitengo.

The pair met in the Allez France at Turffontein in February when Alec Laird’s daughter of Elusive Fort came out on top by nearly two lengths. She is 6kg better off with Pomander on Saturday.

Kelpie, from a top stable and with a top jockey in the saddle, further complicates matters so let us search out four bets — two at Scottsville and two at Turffontein — to have a dip at instead. They could be taken in a yankee.

Mount Anderson (Race 8 Scottsville): The two-time winning son of Vercingetorix from Dean Kannemeyer’s yard should have plenty more to offer. The slightly wide draw is a bit of a concern but Keagan De Melo can notch a third win on the gelding.

Lady of Lutetia (Race 9 Scottsville): Trainer Paul Lafferty must be tearing his hair out that this daughter of Duke Of Marmalade is still a maiden. The draw is also a worry here, but she gets a 3kg gender allowance and this is her third run after a rest so should be cherry ripe.

Putontheredlight (Race 6 Turffontein, Sunday): After excellent runs behind Eden Roc and Invidia, this scribe made him a standout each-way bet in the Premier’s Challenge at Greyville on July day 2019. The son of Pomodoro had a wide draw that day, but made no impression in the straight and was beaten six lengths by Got The Greenlight.

After a no show in the Cape Guineas and sixth place in the CTS 1,200, it was no surprise that it was decided the Sean Tarry inmate should be gelded. Though this is his first outing since February, he’s surely got huge potential and is set to receive 3.5kg from the likely favourite Riverstown.

Sekhmet (Race 8 Turffontein): Lightly raced daughter of Vercingetorix who drops in class and looks a worthy favourite for the Paul Peter yard. The grey is co-owned by Barbara Sanne (her breeder) and Maine Chance Farms and cost R200,000.

What remains baffling is how a Vercingetorix colt — a full-brother to Wisteria Walk — made only R400,000 when offered by Maine Chance at June’s Klawervlei Farm sale. Five-times that figure would have been a more realistic price unless the youngster’s only got three legs.

Scottsville selections

Track & Ball Derby

1 (2) Marchingontogether

2 (5) Eyes Wide Open

3 (4) It’s My Turn

4 (6) Duke Of Spin

Track & Ball Oaks

1 (5) Chitengo

2 (1) Pomander

3 (7) Kelpie

4 (11) Ballet Shoes

Winter Challenge 1600

1 (10) Mount Anderson

2 (7) News Stream

3 (2) Quick Star

4 (9) Teichman

Winter Challenge 1200

1 (14) Drunken Sailor

2 (7) Rockcliffe

3 (11) Valiente

4 (16) Marsanne