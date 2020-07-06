Enable and Love set for intriguing Paris date in October

One of Ella Fitzgerald’s greatest hits was I Love Paris and supporters of superstar mare Enable or three-year-old filly Love could take up the chorus in the French capital on October 4.

That is the date for Europe’s richest race — the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe — and if bookmakers Paddy Power have got their sums right the finish will be fought out by these two talented females. They quote Enable and Love as 9-2 joint favourites.

Enable’s price has been pushed out after her defeat at the hands of Charlie Appleby’s runner Ghaiyyath in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown on Sunday. The recent Coronation Cup winner led from start to finish — similar to Serpentine in the Investec Derby — to beat Enable and Aidan O'Brien’s runner, Japan.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and was never going to lie down,” enthused Appleby.

Winning jockey William Buick said: “Ghaiyyath has got a high cruising speed and knows how to use it.”

Though Ghaiyyath has been priced up 5-2 favourite for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 25, Appleby indicated his charge might head instead for the Juddmonte International at York. The Arc was also on the agenda. “Our plan was to work back from another crack at the Arc [8-1 with Paddy Power] and if Enable is there we’ll take her on again.”

Enable’s trainer John Gosden has his sights set on Paris in an attempt to win the Arc for a record third time. To his credit, he stressed to reporters last week that he felt the mare might need the run at Sandown.

“Frankie [Dettori] said in the last half-furlong she just needed it so he looked after her. It is the perfect platform we are looking for ahead of the King George at Ascot. We were very happy,” Gosden said.

“Enable enjoyed it and her zest and desire is there, but trying to get involved with a front-running horse like Ghaiyyath was never going to be her deal,” he added.

Meanwhile, SA owners countrywide will welcome the lifting of restrictions which now allows them to attend race meetings though strict regulations will be in place. From Tuesday Cape owners will be able to attend meetings at Kenilworth and Durbanville, but Brian Riley, acting chair of the Racing Association, made it clear those present will be closely monitored.

“Any person not wearing a mask will not be allowed entry. Physical distancing must be observed at all times,” Riley said.

Business Day has been campaigning for some time for Gold Circle to allow owners of Vodacom Durban July runners to attend the big meeting scheduled for July 25 and they have also been given the green light.

Owners as well as box and suite holders will be required to register in advance with the Gold Circle members department. No consumption of alcohol will be allowed so there’ll be no rowdy scenes this year. At a previous Durban July meeting, former president Jacob Zuma was accidentally splashed when a racegoer spilled his drink.

The admission of owners on July day will also be welcomed by the TV companies covering the race. The interview with the delighted connections of the winning horse is one of the most important aspects surrounding the event.