Team New Zealand blames America’s Cup allegations on informants

Government ministry says it has no choice but to investigate questions about ‘financial and structural matters’

30 June 2020 - 15:49 Nick Mulvenney
Picture: LOIC VENANCE
Sydney — Team New Zealand have blamed “informants” for spreading “highly defamatory and inaccurate” allegations about the body organising their America’s Cup defence, triggering government questions over “financial and structural matters”.

The team, who will defend the 169-year-old sailing trophy in Auckland in 2021, said suspicions that there were “informants” in the America’s Cup Event (ACE) organisation were confirmed when leaked information came back to them from Europe.

“The motives of the informants who had access to the Team New Zealand base can only be guessed at,” a team statement reads. “In addition, these people have made highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations ... These allegations are entirely incorrect. As a result, the contract of the informants has been terminated.”

ACE is a subsidiary of Team New Zealand formed to run the America’s Cup. The ministry of business, innovation & employment, the New Zealand government agency responsible for the America’s Cup, confirmed it had been made aware of the allegations.

“This includes claims around structural and financial matters,” said Iain Cossar, GM tourism at the ministry. “The claims made require careful and thorough consideration. We are working with ACE and Team New Zealand in relation to the claims made.”

Team New Zealand said they want to “close out the remaining issues” with the ministry as quickly as possible.

The ministry has “no choice but to investigate despite our belief that the motives of the informants are extremely suspect”, the statement adds.

Allegations of spying and subterfuge are not new in the hi-tech world of America’s Cup racing. In 2013, then holders Oracle were fined and had their testing time reduced by five days as a penalty for spying on rivals Luna Rossa in New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf.

The 36th America’s Cup will start in January with a regatta between four challengers from Italy, Britain and the US. The winner then faces Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup in March 2021.

Reuters

