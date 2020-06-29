Sport / Other Sport

Mercedes change to black cars in antiracism stand

Silver Arrow pledges to improve diversity in the team and the wider world of motorsport

29 June 2020 - 15:24 Hardik Vyas
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during testing. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during testing. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Bengaluru — Formula One champions Mercedes unveiled black-liveried cars for the 2020 season on Monday as part of a public pledge to improve diversity within the team and the world of motorsport.

Mercedes have traditionally raced in silver throughout their time in F1 but will switch to black and have “End Racism” emblazoned on the halo of both cars.

The team said the Black Lives Matter movement has “shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination”.

The new livery will make its debut when Britain’s world champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas feature in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent.

“We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.”

Mercedes said only 3% of their workforce identified as belonging to minority ethnic groups, while just 12% are women. The team plans to launch a diversity and inclusion programme before the end of the season as they look to improve those numbers and encourage more people from underrepresented backgrounds into F1.

Six-times F1 champion Hamilton said: “It’s so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves, whether you are an individual, brand or company, to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity.” 

Reuters

Lewis Hamilton chases Schumacher record as F1 lines up again

The Austrian Grand Prix is now a season-opener delayed by the global coronavirus pandemic
Sport
3 hours ago

F1 pledges $1m to increase diversity in the sport

Chase Carey is using the money to set up a foundation as the sport recognises it needs to be ‘more inclusive’ and eliminate barriers to entry
Sport
4 days ago

Lewis Hamilton joins London antiracism march

Formula One champion announces initiative for greater access to the sport for black youngsters
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Nadal unlikely to defend US Open title
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Santo keeps his feet on the ground as Wolves eye ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
White goes on a spend-it-to-mend-it spree at Bulls
Sport / Rugby
4.
Athletics SA cites lack of insurance for delay in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Karim Benzema’s brilliance sends Real Madrid to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Russia’s Sochi ready and willing to host F1 double-header

Sport / Other Sport

Formula One’s revised calendar to start in Austria in July

Sport / Other Sport

Renault to stay in F1 but it’s cutting 15,000 jobs

Sport / Other Sport

Quarantine a threat to British Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.