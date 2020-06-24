JOHN COCKAYNE: Here’s hoping some one-hit wonders get their mojo back
24 June 2020 - 15:28
The PGA Tour has finally come out of its enforced hibernation albeit sans the usual galleries. It will be interesting to see which of the top 10 hits form first as the PGA Championship looms.
The quote, “form is temporary, class is permanent” is popularly attributed to the late Bill Shankly, who was manager of Liverpool Football Club.
