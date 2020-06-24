Inaugural online racehorse farm sale hailed a success

The chair of Klawervlei Stud, Chris van Niekerk, has hailed last Sunday’s inaugural online farm sale a success. A total of 135 yearlings were offered in conjunction with gavelhouse.com.

Asked for his assessment of the sale, Van Niekerk, last season’s leading owner and twice winner of the Vodacom Durban July, said: “Given the environment we find ourselves in, the interest and bidding activity was surprisingly high. The sale was a great success.

“From the Klawervlei company perspective, we are happy that the first-time online experiment worked out well and that all bar a few yearlings found a new home. All in all we are well satisfied.”

Top price on the sale was Klawervlei’s Silvano filly out of the dual grade 1 winner Thunder Dance. This choicely bred daughter of the champion sire was knocked down to David Abery for R680,000.

One can speculate that if this filly had been offered at the CTS Premier Sale in January, she might have sold for more than R1m, but her inclusion in the online sale showed there were some serious pedigrees in the catalogue.

There were a number of other notable sales:

Lot 66: A Global View colt, offered by Klawervlei, made R380,000 to a bid by the International Syndicate.

Lot 116: A colt by Cape Guineas winner William Longsword, offered by Klawervlei, made R350,000 to a bid by Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs.

Lot 10: A colt by Australian sire Rafeef, offered by Klawervlei, made R271,000 to a bid by Van Niekerk.

Lot 27: A Zoffany filly, a half-sister to the American grade 1 winner Rail Trip, offered by Klawervlei (as agent), made R251,000 to a bid by CK Horseracing.

Lot 243: A filly by Querari, a half-sister to Silver Operator, offered by Klawervlei, was also bought by Van Niekerk for R243,000.

Lot 132: A colt by Querari, the first foal of a four-time winner, offered by Maine Chance Farms, made R195,000 to a bid by Paul Barrett.

Lot 130: A filly by William Longsword, offered by Lammerskraal Stud, made R170,000 to a bid by KwaZulu-Natal trainer Duncan Howells.

Lot 20: A colt by Gimmethegreenlight, out of a Galileo mare, offered by Klawervlei (as agent), was bought by trainer Brett Crawford for R160,000.

Lot 5: A Var filly, the third produce of a Western Winter mare, offered by Lammerskraal Stud, made R151,000 to a bid by Hollywood Syndicate.

When some owners view some of the other prices, many may feel they missed out on a bargain. For example, former top trainer Mike Bass would appear to have secured a Twice Over colt from Maine Chance cheaply at R121,000.

The yearling, by the sire of dual Durban July winner Do It Again, is a half-brother to the grade 3 winner Horizon, who is now at stud. Bass, one of the best judges of thoroughbreds in the country, may well be surprised there was not more interest in the colt.

Another lot offered by Maine Chance which looks a shrewd buy is the R40,000 bid by Piet Botha for a Vercingetorix colt named Watch And Learn. This yearling is a half-brother to five-time winner Woza Madoda and Wisteria Walk, placed third in the Ipi Tombe Challenge at Turffontein.

The importance of bloodstock agents comes into play in online sales. It is all very well fancying a horse on his/her pedigree, but a buyer needs to know the confirmation is right and they are not buying a horse with a deformity.

There is a nine-race programme at the Vaal on Thursday and the best finish could come in the first leg of the jackpot which sees an intriguing clash between Riverstown (Paul Peter), Captain And Master (Sean Tarry) and Vaseem (Mike de Kock).

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (10) Supreme Elevation (3) Elusive Swann (2) Back To Black (5) Harlequin Jack.

2nd Race: (9) Siren Of Greece (8) Sentbydestiny (11) Twice The Act (6) Mode.

3rd Race: (7) Grace From Above (1) Eppagilia (2) Future Perfect (3) Untamed Tiger.

4th Race: (1) Sultanah (2) Olivia (3) Ginseng (5) Cotopaxi.

5th Race: (3) Riverstown (4) Captain And Master (1) Vaseem (10) Greek Fire.

6th Race: (4) Akwaan (3) Russian Beat (1) Kings Archer (11) Hidden Agenda.

7th Race: (7) Just Kidding (11) Flaming Duchess (2) Bullsade (3) Circle Of Latitude.

8th Race: (1) Bella Rosa (7) Bold Ellie (2) Evening Rise (5) Fireworks.

9th Race: (1) Kapama (2) Fort Anne (6) Jenny McGee (9) Nordic Queen.