HORSE RACING
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold Circle secures R40m loan
Loan from bookmakers Hollywoodbets puts SA’s second-largest horse-racing company back on track
22 June 2020 - 05:10
The winter horse-racing season, including the Vodacom Durban July, is secure after a bailout in the form of a R40m loan from bookmakers Hollywoodbets to Gold Circle, SA’s second-largest horse-racing company.
Gold Circle, the host of SA’s most famous thoroughbred race, was under threat of being placed in business rescue because of its parlous financial situation, with enough funds to trade for another 17 days, reflecting an industry-wide slump after the Covid-19 pandemic added pressure to the sector already battling a weak economy and lower consumer spending. Larger rival Phumelela tumbled into business rescue in May.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now