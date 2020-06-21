Sport / Other Sport

Ministry warns sports bodies to comply with level 3 regulations

Sports bodies have to submit resumption plans to the sports‚ arts & culture department for approval

21 June 2020 - 17:53 David Isaacson
Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES

The sports‚ arts & culture department is deploying officials to monitor that level 3 sport directions are being complied with.

The department warned that no organisations could resume training or competition until receiving approval from minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who could also have to consult with the department of health before making his decision.

“If the sports body resumes training or matches — either contact or non-contact — without the approval of the minister‚ it is tantamount to a violation of the directions and regulations‚” the ministry said.

“Any necessary or punitive measure will be taken against such sports body in terms of the regulations. The department shall deploy officials to monitor compliance with the directions and such officials shall be given special identity documents.”

Sports bodies have until June 26 to submit their resumption plans to the department for approval.

“Currently there are sport bodies which have sent their plans and are being considered by the department‚ with the NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases‚ an institute of the department of health).

“Upon receipt of the plans ... the minister must apply his mind as to whether the sports bodies have complied with all requirements as proclaimed in the directions. During the period of processing the plan‚ no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing,” the ministry said.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Clarity on further easing of lockdown expected

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget will top the agenda in parliament this week
Politics
4 hours ago

Cosatu wants finance minister to announce a huge stimulus plan

The federation says anything less than R1-trillion will not be able to ‘stop an economic tsumani’
National
3 hours ago

Rebuilding SA by rebuilding its confidence

SA has challenging political, economic and social issues, but the economy must be transformed without self-enhancing agendas for a political elite, ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Taxi strike may be a spanner in the works as companies scale up

Workers in Gauteng could be left stranded when 45,000 minibus operators strike
National
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Would-be PSL sponsors jostle for position
Sport / Soccer
2.
Drama at Safa as Ria Ledwaba vows to fight her ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Stradivarius makes it three Ascot Gold Cups in a ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Extreme surfers catch monster waves in Portugal
Sport
5.
What we have learnt from New Zealand’s return to ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.