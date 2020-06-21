The sports‚ arts & culture department is deploying officials to monitor that level 3 sport directions are being complied with.

The department warned that no organisations could resume training or competition until receiving approval from minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who could also have to consult with the department of health before making his decision.

“If the sports body resumes training or matches — either contact or non-contact — without the approval of the minister‚ it is tantamount to a violation of the directions and regulations‚” the ministry said.

“Any necessary or punitive measure will be taken against such sports body in terms of the regulations. The department shall deploy officials to monitor compliance with the directions and such officials shall be given special identity documents.”

Sports bodies have until June 26 to submit their resumption plans to the department for approval.

“Currently there are sport bodies which have sent their plans and are being considered by the department‚ with the NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases‚ an institute of the department of health).

“Upon receipt of the plans ... the minister must apply his mind as to whether the sports bodies have complied with all requirements as proclaimed in the directions. During the period of processing the plan‚ no sports body is allowed to resume training or playing,” the ministry said.