JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf’s retail conundrum

These are tricky times. Amid the chaos it is easy to be a back-seat driver or an armchair critic, when the only thing at stake is an opinion. It is similar to being outside the ropes as a spectator at a golf tournament, settling down at a vantage point to critique the efforts of those playing, as they pass by.

Yet governments have to be decisive and consistent in their decision-making.

In an earlier feature, I listed the killers, viral and otherwise, which have preyed on humankind in the past and those that continue to do so. At that stage, the death rate from Covid-19 was about 200,000, which though a high number, only enabled this pandemic to sneak into the top 10 list at No 10. It still lags far behind the top five annual killers (smoking tobacco, including deaths from passive smoking, remains at No 1), for none of which have we shut down the world’s economy.

The complex interconnectivity of human life and its commercial activities has also been thrown into clear focus. This has proved that isolating anything is a difficult goal to achieve. We are still largely involved in what is little more than an educated guessing game, in which our understanding of the virus at key levels is still sketchy.

At least the process has this veneer of “education”, though in some parts of the world, and with some of the decisions made, this would appear not to be the case and one has to wonder from which thumb some of the more recent edicts were sucked.

One is tempted to ask that if HIV had chosen to step out onto the world stage now, instead of in the early 1980s, would the reaction have been to prohibit any form of sexual contact and make everyone stay at home and shut down all commercial activities?

All of this brings to mind a variation of a classic conundrum in which you would play the role of the driver of a train with 400 passengers. In this imaginary scenario, you receive information that a terrorist group has tied two people to the tracks and, in moments, you must decide whether to derail the train and risk the lives of all on board, or sacrifice those of the two souls on the tracks and keep rolling.

In various governments’ thinking and in closing down their economies, they have chosen the first of these options. We now thus face a serious problem in that potentially millions of people could be left destitute or starving through the lack of economic activity. There is also the broader threat that the structural damage caused by decisions made about the pandemic may well last for generations.

All of this takes on much stronger resonances when seen in the context of something personal and real. This feature will focus on the impact the decisions made have had on golf’s retail sector in a Q&A with Jason Rowe, CEO of the Golfers Club Group.

You stated in an earlier piece that retail businesses are not designed to operate for 21 days with no sales income. The total lockdown time for you was 65 days, so I should like to revisit the same question and now that the golf courses are open again get your take on the current trading scenario.

JR: The problem we had is that though selected stores were allowed to sell winter clothes in May, our winter stock probably represents about 1.5% of our annual turnover. This made it uneconomic for us to trade with these items, as we incur 100% of the operational costs that would be required to sell our complete range of merchandise. After being allowed to sell all stock, from June 1, the courses remained closed. As golfers were still not playing, this diluted the sales’ environment to the point that being open involved us in our full operational costs, while putting a serious damper on our trade volumes.

There is always a domino effect in these scenarios. With the inevitable contraction in business volumes, what further casualties do you foresee down the line?

JR: Outside the staff losses, few areas will remain unaffected. Across the complete spectrum there will be suppliers and ancillary elements not only in retail, but at all levels in golf that will feel the pinch, as every business layer in golf looks to see how it can cut corners and become more efficient.