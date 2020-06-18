Stradivarius makes it three Ascot Gold Cups in a row

London — Stradivarius became the third horse to win three successive Ascot Gold Cups, triumphing in Thursday’s Royal Ascot showpiece in stunning style under Frankie Dettori.

Stradivarius and Dettori made light of the soft ground he supposedly despises to storm 10 lengths clear of long-time pacesetter Nayef Road to emulate Sagaro and Yeats.

Dettori put his hands together in the shape of a heart and raised three fingers. “This is an amazing achievement,” he said after winning his eighth Gold Cup, which was staged in unusual conditions with the meeting behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.