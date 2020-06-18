Belgarion can stake his claim as serious July contender

Many pundits believe Belgarion can provide trainer Justin Snaith with his fifth Vodacom Durban July triumph in July, but first the son of Dynasty must put Saturday’s WSB 1900 field to bed at HollywoodbetsGreyville.

Snaith’s runner is the odds-on favourite for a race which includes 12 July entrants and he has two pluses — top jockey Anton Marcus in the saddle and his pole-position draw.

Marcus, who has won five Julys, is unlikely to have settled on a ride with six weeks until the race and — with Do It Again due to shoulder a big weight — he may look elsewhere than 2019’s victor.

If you are a punter who likes to take a “same horse” double, bookmaker Lance Michael will accommodate you at odds of 11-1.

The opposition on Saturday does not include any horses that look like July winners, though Glen Kotzen has his team in good order and his runner Herodolus is second favourite at 13-2.

Eyes Wide Open will have to rediscover his best form to trouble Belgarion and Duke Of Spin, Majestic Mozart and Camphoratus make more appeal for the runner-up berth.

Swingers coupling Belgarion with Majestic Mozart might be one way to bet as trainer Candice Bass-Robinson's runner did finish third behind Snaith's charge at Kenilworth in January.

Camphoratus is already a grade 1 winner and her price of 18-1 will attract each-way interest as she could be a factor.

A far more attractive betting race is the Lonsdale Cup in which Wealthy and Tap O Noth are 7-2 joint favourites.

These stayers represent two of the strongest stables in the country — Dennis Drier and Vaughan Marshall. Sean Veale rides the big runners from Drier's stable and Wealthy should give supporters a good run for their money.

However, this column is going to recommend each-way support of Silver Rose (11-2) — he is now seven years old but by no means a back number. Keagan De Melo has been booked for the ride.

Warren Kennedy — certain to be crowned champion jockey for the first time at the end of July — partners Marchingontogether for trainer Gavin van Zyl.

Earlier in the meeting, Snaith and Marcus also team up in the sixth race — the East Coast Cup — with Miyabi Gold, who could be another success for this top combination.

Miyabi Gold’s fifth in the Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth in February — beaten less than three lengths by Clouds Unfold — is the best form in the race and she can beat Perfect Air and Dynasty’s Blossom.

Perfect Air and Escape Air are strong runners from the Drier stable, and Brett Crawford sends out his Gold Cup winner Dynasty's Blossom. Kennedy partners Railtrip for trainer Van Zyl and he will be hopeful of a top-four finish.

Selections

WSB 1900

1 (1) Belgarion

2 (5) Majestic Mozart

3 (13) Herodolus

4 (2) Camphoratus

LONSDALE STIRRUP CUP

1 (4) Silver Rose

2 (1) Wealthy

3 (6) Tap O Noth

4 (9) Marchingontogether

EAST COAST CUP

1 (2) Miyabi Gold

2 (11) Perfect Air

3 (3) Dynasty's Blossom

4 (10) Railtrip

LATEST BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

WSB 1900

8-10 Belgarion

13-2 Herodolus

12-1 Eyes Wide Open

13-1 Duke Of Spin

16-1 Crown Towers, Tristful

18-1 Camphoratus, More Magic, Majestic Mozart, Pack Leader

25-1 others