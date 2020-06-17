Technician out to spoil the party for Dettori in Gold Cup

Stradivarius bids to become the third horse to win the Ascot Gold Cup three years in succession when he lines up as the hot favourite at the spectator-free Berkshire track in England on Thursday.

First run in 1807, the Gold Cup is arguably the showpiece of the meeting and Stradivarius will bid to follow in the hoofprints of Sagaro (1975, 1976 and 1977) and Yeats, who landed a four-timer between 2006 and 2009.

Frankie Dettori, Stradivarius’s regular pilot, is not worried about the horse’s recent defeat when he came in third behind Ghaiyyath at Newmarket.

The sport’s best-known jockey commented: “It was like racing Mo Farah and Usain Bolt — it wasn’t fair. He’s been a two-mile plus horse for the last three years and, dropping in trip, I thought it was a good effort.”

So can the favourite be beaten? Yes, is the answer to that question if one listens to Irish trainer Martin Meade. He believes his stayer, Technician, can rise to the occasion and take top honours.

Technician certainly looked a smart stayer when winning the 2019 grade 1 Prix Royal Oak in France. He is a 7-1 chance in ante-post betting.

Also in the mix is Cross Counter, winner of the 2018 Melbourne Cup. He was last seen in action when finishing fifth in a valuable handicap in Saudi Arabia.

Turffontein

Local racing is at Turffontein on Thursday, and trainer Stuart Pettigrew’s sprinter Anything Goes will be a warm order to maintain her 100% record in the third race.

The daughter of Var was nibbled at in the market on debut — starting at 11-1 — but won handsomely and looks to have a bright future. Her chief rivals on Thursday may be La Luvia and Elusive Woman.

Al Haamy, a son of Star Witness, started 2-1 favourite for his recent debut but could only manage fifth place behind St John Gray’s runner Holy Man.

That run is sure to have benefited the inmate of the powerful Mike de Kock stable and he should go close in the first leg of the Pick Six. Master Of Disguise, Gold Season and The Contractor can all be given winning chances.

Jockey S’manga Khumalo has a good book of rides, and possibly the best is Blue Spark in the seventh race. Alec Laird’s charge is due to leave the maiden ranks after two second placings and gets the vote to beat Untamed Tiger and Shadow Creek.

Khumalo and Laird also team up with Lady Amherst in the fifth race and it is possible the filly could be the first leg of a double for the stable. However, punters would be well advised to include the trio of Princess Zena, Anatura and Motheroftheworld in their exotic perms.

Paul Peter’s runners always demand close inspection and there has been interest in his debutant Grace From Above in the sixth race. Cases can be made for Artisan and Bravestarr, but Peter’s first-timer will not have to be too special to open his account.

Punters who make it to the last leg of the Pick Six face another tricky event, and trainer Tobie Spies’s runner Numberninetynine is no more than a hopeful selection to beat Golden Duke, Burning Ice and Titelist.

Selections

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (1) Anything Goes (8) La Luvia (2) Elusive Woman (5) Zernez

4th Race: (4) Al Haamy (9) Gold Season (2) Master Of Disguise (3) The Contractor

5th Race: (10) Lady Amherst (11) Princess Zena (1) Anatura (5) Motheroftheworld

6th Race: (10) Grace From Above (5) Artisan (2) Bravestarr (3) Royal Tiger

7th Race: (1) Blue Spark (4) Untamed Tiger (2) Shadow Creek (12) The Gypsy King

8th Race: (2) Arabella Queen (5) Zodiac Princess (1) Cosmic Ray (12) Sanuk

9th Race: (1) Numberninetynine (3) Golden Duke (9) Burning Ice (6) Titelist