Nick Kyrgios hits at Americans for going ahead with US Open

Sydney — Australian Nick Kyrgios says the US Tennis Association (USTA) is being “selfish” by pressing ahead with the US Open on its original dates from August 31 to September 13.

Multiple media reports on Monday said the USTA would confirm the Grand Slam tournament would go ahead without fans despite New York City still recording hundreds of new Covid-19 cases every day.

Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty and Simona Halep have indicated concern about playing the tournament under the health protocols designed to keep them safe.

Kyrgios, who has been in lockdown in Australia since the pandemic brought a halt to the ATP Tour, appeared more concerned about having to undergo 14 days of self-isolation on his return home from Flushing Meadows.

“People that live in the US of course are pushing [for] the Open to go ahead, ‘Selfish’,” the world No 40 posted on Twitter. “I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for two weeks on my return.”