Golf’s return brings tough times to McIlroy and incredible bulk to DeChambeau

McIlroy is still the bookmakers’ favourite for the second PGA Tour event after the three-month coronavirus hiatus, though it will again be almost impossible to pick who will come out on top.

As at the Charles Schwab, the world’s top five will all play in a field that features no fewer than 114 PGA Tour winners in an elite 154-player field.

Bryson DeChambeau’s post-quarantine, bulked-up body drew much comment at Colonial Country Club, but the transformation paid off for the maverick American who pocketed a cheque for $367,000 after finishing a stroke behind Berger.

Remarks about world No 12 DeChambeau’s beefy physique turned to gasps as he launched drives into uncharted territory.

Bombing monsters

“I’ve put on about 9kg [during shutdown] and about 20kg in the last nine months,” said the 26-year-old. “My ultimate goal is to get as strong as I can, applying some force and speed to the swing to see what it can handle.”

DeChambeau led the field in driving distance, often bombing 320m monsters. That prompted a call from Colin Montgomerie for “tournament balls for professionals” to limit tour players.

“To see him carrying 320m in the air, this is getting unreal,” said Montgomerie on BBC Radio. “Something has to be done or these classic courses cannot be used,” said the Scot, who won the European Tour’s Order of Merit eight times.