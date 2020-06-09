JOHN COCKAYNE: Pressure over green issues puts spotlight on golf course management tools

“Golf needs to be ready for this scrutiny and golf estates have extended challenges and need to see the environmental issues holistically, in terms of the estate and the golf course areas as one entity.”

David Christie, golf GM at Eagle Canyon, and Jeff Clause, GM of St Francis Links, see this holistic approach as a norm in their facilities. However, it underlines Clause’s mention of “balance” in terms of St Francis Links’ interface with the environment and this balance reflects across the entire range of elements, from the golf course through to the estate’s architectural styles.

“The survey removes most of the guesswork, which makes planning much easier, enabling our management and board to focus on the areas that need real attention,” Clause said.

Historically, the “Augusta effect” is often cited as the moment golf courses moved away from traditional presentation to the manicured, immaculately cross-cut facilities seen nowadays. Television coverage of professional tournaments created unrealistic expectations among amateur golfers who wanted to see their home course presented in the same way every weekend.

It was often not understood that the courses seen in televised broadcasts were only in that shape for the week of the tournament and this appearance had only been achieved by months of preparation geared towards that one week.

Legal necessity

It might look great on TV, but as Clause pointed out “playability” should relate to the facility’s target clientele. For many players “pro type” fairways mean that you will struggle to insert a knife blade between the fairway’s surface and the bottom of the ball, which is great for a tour pro, but seriously scary for anyone with more than a five handicap, which is most golfers.

The impact of climate change and variable rainfall patterns are becoming important issues and environmental compliance will no longer be a “nice to do” or “feel good” activity, but a legal necessity.

Asked about the origins of the programme Collier said: “I saw there was going to be a gap between what a club did in real terms to what was going to be required at an official level. I believed that the central requirement to bridging the gap would be an easy to follow template, which would allow clubs to monitor and update their own processes in all of the key areas.”

Perhaps the survey’s main attribute is that it enables each participating golf club to assess the status of its environmental compliance and governance performance in minutes.

Using this benchmarking tool, they will be able to benchmark their golf club against a range of metrics, such as environmental management planning, biodiversity, landscape and cultural heritage, water resource management, turf-grass management, waste management, energy management, education and working environment and communication and public awareness.

Christie reinforces this as he sees one of the survey’s advantages as in enabling him to communicate the status of compliance to his board simply and comprehensively.

Traditionally, keeping pace in terms of a golf time sheet requires each tee-off time to stay in pace with the group in front of it. The survey provides an invaluable tool in helping golf facilities follow the “right” environmental and governance protocols, while making their controls and management processes more efficient. Its use can help the golf industry to “keep up” with four-ball in front of it.