Sport / Other Sport

Justin Snaith kicks off KZN season with a bang

Bunker Hunt upstages favourite in Drill Hall Stakes

08 June 2020 - 15:28 David Mollett
Justin Snaith during the 2019 Queen's Plate Race at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on January 5, 2019. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN
Justin Snaith during the 2019 Queen's Plate Race at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on January 5, 2019. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/YOLANDA SAAYMAN

Named after the oil magnate and racehorse breeder Nelson Bunker Hunt, one of the lesser lights of Justin Snaith’s powerful stable contributed to a Pick Six carry-over of R353,199 when winning Sunday's Drill Hall Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

While Snaith has little chance of overhauling Sean Tarry in the trainers’ title race, he has started the KZN Champions season in style and done bookmakers a favour.

Last season Snaith’s stakes total of R25.1m was R5m less than Tarry’s R30.7m. This term (to March 16) Tarry’s total stood at R14.9m compared to Snaith’s R10.9m.

If punters thought they were in the money after the wins by Summer Pudding and Hawwaam at Turffontein on Saturday, they were quickly brought back to earth on Sunday with the defeats of Vardy (Drill Hall Stakes) and Sachdev (WSB Guineas).

Queen’s Plate winner Vardy, was sent off 7-10 favourite for the Drill Hall, but he was upstaged by Bunker Hunt. The Dynasty gelding is sure to be nominated for the Vodacom Durban July on July 25.

Kasimir — the 5-2 second favourite — was the only horse backed to beat Vardy, but he had to settle for second place, narrowly finishing in front of Adam Marcus’s runner.

Bookies got another result in the WSB Guineas with victory going to 22-1 chance Wild Coast. The fancied runner here was Anton Marcus’s mount Sachdev.

Meanwhile in the UK, punters who believed the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket would be a stroll in the park for the favourite Pinatubo were left with empty pockets.

The 5-6 favourite could only manage third as victory went to jockey Oisin Murphy’s mount Kameko. Bookmaker reaction was to trim the colt's price from 9-1 to 3-1 for the Investec Derby.

Murphy believes his mount will be a runner to be reckoned with at Epsom. “This guy has the mental attitude and going there [the Derby] would be absolutely fine. But 12 furlongs [2,400m] is another half a mile [800m] further than the classic he won today.”

Turftalk had grim news for Kimberley racing fans at the weekend with a report that the Flamingo Park track would close on July 31.

Trainers have apparently been given until that date to vacate their premises, but there is no mention whether they or their staff will be financially assisted with relocation.

Corrie Lensley, a former Kimberley champion trainer, has already moved his operation to Milnerton in the Cape. It is believed other trainers including Cliffie Miller and Jarred Rugg are considering relocating to KZN.

The decision to close the doors at Flamingo also impacts heavily on owners as the racecourse has been a traditional second base for horses who struggle in the bigger centres.

De Kock’s Queen Supreme drops big hint for Durban July

Second place in the Horse Chestnut Stakes gives De Kock’s runner a strong chance in the big race
Sport
21 hours ago

Hawwaam can recoup his supporters’ losses

De Kock's horse is an odds-on favourite for the Horse Chestnut Stakes at the Big T
Sport
4 days ago

Muzi Yeni looking for a better year after frustrating 2019

Popular jockey copped a 90-day suspension, was admitted to hospital after a fall and lost out in the title race
Sport
5 days ago

Perfect early birthday gift for jockey Gavin Lerena in SA Oaks

With regular jockey Kennedy stuck in KZN, Lerena gets plum ride on Summer Pudding in SA Oaks
Sport
5 days ago

