JOHN COCKAYNE: Survey helps golf courses work with their environments

The Collier Survey’s founder is Alistair Collier, who worked as a lawyer for many years in the mining sector. Having a keen interest in golf (he is a modest golfer — his own description) and after the promulgation of the National Environmental Management Act and the related acts that followed, he saw the need for a programme to help golf clubs formalise their approach to integrating best governance and environmental practices into their management processes.

The result was the formation of the John Collier Survey, which is now in its 14th year.

The participating courses (195 in the 2020 survey) use the program’s tools for the assessments that form the basis of the annual survey and awards. And the participants can track their own progress year on year.

The survey is voluntary and free of charge. The only requirement is that someone is tasked at each golf club or golf estate with tracking the data required and using it to populate the fields of information.

The good news is that understanding the data makes forecasting more accurate and budgeting easier. Knowing which water sources — such as recycled, borehole, municipal (for the dwindling number of clubs still forced to use this option) or harvested — makes forward planning to improve areas of operations, such as more effectively harvesting rainwater from runoff areas, much easier.

The program also encourages facilities to see beyond their own immediate boundaries. As an example, Eagle Canyon, which signed up with the Collier Survey in 2019, is in an upper catchment area of the Jukskei River. The estate needs to monitor what impact its water use has on the aquifer in its area and the effect of outflows into the Jukskei.

David Christie, golf GM at the golf estate, said: “We were in the process of reviewing our environmental protocols and I recommended to my board that we use the John Collier Survey for a number of reasons.

“From a personal perspective, the two most important considerations were that the structure is very comprehensive and easy to use, with no grey areas. Price was not really a key consideration, but that said, if you can use a programme which is as comprehensive as this and also at no charge, then so much the better.

“We had a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system in place [in the estate’s pre-opening phases]. What we have done since the opening is to improve the water quality in dams by circulating the water from the bottom dam to the top dam with piping and pumps, while a number of fountains and aerators further enhance the water quality.

“We also have the water quality checked regularly by an independent company to ensure that if there is any seepage at least the quality of the water, escaping into the Jukskei is high”.

In a previous feature in Business Day, Pecanwood Country Club GM Morné Botha’s comment about getting used to “doing more with less” carries particular resonances with turf grass maintenance.

St Francis Links is the recipient of the John Collier Survey’s top award for 2020. Jeff Clause the estate’s GM, said: “We have been subscribing to that ethic and doing more with less since the financial crash of 2008-2009.

“Where the Collier Survey is so good for us is in helping us to keep track of what we do. As you know, at St Francis Links we have been about balance since the very outset. We have improved what we do, especially in ecologically sensitive areas and we now have more species and protected Red Data areas than we did at the opening of the estate.

“We have also ring-fenced an area as a reserve, with walking trails of 100ha on the estate. My board is fully supportive of what my team has set out to do in decreasing our carbon footprint, while increasing the biodiversity is central to our future planning and management protocols,” he said.

“I love your comments, both now and in the past, about it all making good business sense, because that is exactly what it does.

“Over the lockdown period, we have been looking at various sectors within our maintenance programmes. As an example, we reviewed our mowing schedules, which include six cut types. Now instead of mowing the approach areas every second day, we are doing this twice a week. We mow the fairways twice a week instead of four times, while our rough cut is once a week.

“This reduces our times and material costs and the course remains very playable. What is key is that having a little more grass around makes the layout more ‘friendly’ for our core market.

“Our target market is not Rory McIlroy but rather ‘Rory Bloggs’ who plays off a 16 handicap. All of this has been achieved without any real compromise to the overall aesthetic appeal.”