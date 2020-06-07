World No 1 Rory McIlroy heads strong field in Fort Worth

Los Angeles — World No 1 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm of Spain will highlight a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas, this week as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will also tee it up on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club course.

The 148-player Fort Worth field also includes world No 3 Brooks Koepka, defending champion Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson.

One big change is that organisers are not allowing spectators at the event which runs till June 14. The PGA Tour cancelled 11 tournaments during its shutdown, and revised its remaining schedule.