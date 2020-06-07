Sport / Other Sport

golf

World No 1 Rory McIlroy heads strong field in Fort Worth

PGA Tour returns after three months out due to coronavirus

07 June 2020 - 16:59 Agency Staff
Rory McIlroy. Picture: REUTERS
Los Angeles — World No 1 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm of Spain will highlight a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas, this week as the PGA Tour returns from a three-month break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will also tee it up on Thursday at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club course.

The 148-player Fort Worth field also includes world No 3 Brooks Koepka, defending champion Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson.

One big change is that organisers are not allowing spectators at the event which runs till June 14. The PGA Tour cancelled 11 tournaments during its shutdown, and revised its remaining schedule.

The first five events of the restart, including the Charles Schwab, will be played without spectators.

The first tournament to have fans will be The Memorial, July 16-19 in Dublin, Ohio.

After the Charles Schwab, the PGA Tour now will feature the RBC Heritage (June 18-21) in Hilton Head, South Carolina; the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) in Cromwell, Connecticut; and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 2-5) in Detroit, Michigan.

The PGA Championship will be played on August 6-9 in San Francisco and the US Open is rescheduled for September 17-20 in New York.

AFP

This day in history ... Ballesteros and Schumacher show their class

The Ferrari newcomer survives atrocious conditions to claim his first victory for his team
Sport
6 days ago

Nedbank Golf Challenge date set

Event host Gary Player welcomes the rescheduling of the tournament
Sport
1 week ago

Battling golf clubs’ existence hinges on nod to reopen

Managers crunch budget scenarios but are in the dark about when business will resume
Sport
1 week ago

