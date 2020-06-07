I would never cheat, says suspended world champ Naser

Bengaluru — World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four “whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

In an Instagram video, Naser had said she had “only missed three drug tests” and that the missed tests came before the September event in Doha.

“The investigation into Ms Naser’s three whereabouts failures in 2019 was ongoing at the time of the Doha World Championships and she was not provisionally suspended at that time,” the AIU said.

“Following conclusion of the investigation and a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020, a notice of charge was issued and Ms Naser subject to an immediate provisional suspension.”