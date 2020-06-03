Sport / Other Sport

Muzi Yeni looking for a better year after frustrating 2019

Popular jockey copped a 90-day suspension, was admitted to hospital after a fall and lost out in the title race

03 June 2020 - 16:05 David Mollett
Muzi Yeni. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / FOTO24 / DEON FERREIRA
Muzi Yeni. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / FOTO24 / DEON FERREIRA

Popular jockey Muzi Yeni will want to forget 2019. He hogged the racing headlines for all the wrong reasons: a 90-day suspension, admitted to hospital after a fall at Turffontein and losing out in the title race by four winners.

Yeni appealed the ban — imposed for physically intimidating rival Lyle Hewitson in a race at Greyville in July — but it was dismissed and the Durban-born rider returned to the saddle only in March 2020.

His new year wish will have been for better fortune in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant another delay until Tuesday when racing resumed at the Vaal.

Yeni has opted to ride in Gauteng rather than KwaZulu-Natal during the lockdown and it may be a shrewd move. With Warren Kennedy opting for his home province, there is the opportunity of some plum rides for top stables.

With Hewitson back from Japan but mainly riding for Sean Tarry, Yeni will once again be working flat out. In the 2018/2019 season in which he rode 215 winners, he rode in 1,822 races, 263 more than champion Hewitson.

There is a nine-race card on Thursday and Yeni can get punters off to a good start by winning the opening event on trainer Weiho Marwing’s runner Winter Stories.

Maputo, another Marwing inmate who finished third on debut, could also be a winner for Yeni in the fifth race. This is a tougher contest than the first with all of Titleist, Intothemystic and Gold Lightning in with chances.

The banker bet at the meeting will be Tarry’s top filly, Celtic Sea, who is certain to start as the odds-on favourite in the seventh race. The champion trainer also saddles In The Dance whom it may pay to follow in the next months.

Rio’s Winter, the best horse in Stephen Moffatt’s Vaal stable, takes on Celtic Sea with Piere Strydom reuniting with the daughter of Querari. Many pundits felt Strydom did not shine on the filly two runs ago.

Strydom’s best ride at the meeting should be Single Red Rose, who makes most appeal in the first leg of the Pick Six. Ashley Fortune’s filly is selected to beat Samoa and Step Ahead.

Dawson saddles Indy Go in the final leg of the jackpot and her runner can defy top weight by beating Bien Venue and Nordic Rebel.

Meanwhile, with racing having returned in England, the big race at Newmarket on Saturday is the Qipco 2,000 Guineas in which Pinatubo remains the odds-on favourite with most bookmakers (1.83 with Bet365).

A member of Charlie Appleby’s powerful stable, Pinatubo could be opposed by four runners from the stable of Aidan O’Brien, who has won four of the past five runnings of the race. The quartet are the 7-1 second favourite Arizona, Wichita, New World Tapestry and Royal Dornoch.

Two other runners with each-way claims in the first classic of the season are Kameko, who is trained by Andrew Balding, and Kinross from the stable of Ralph Beckett.

VAAL SELECTIONS

First race: (11) Winter Stories (4) Royal Wulff (5) Sergeant York (8) Swing The Willow

Second race: (2) Ecstatic Green (12) Ululate (7) Peace Diamond (4) Keepingthepeace

Third race: (11) Seeham (1) Orchid Express (9) Integrity (2) Theatre Of Dreams

Fourth race: (3) Single Red Rose (4) Samoa (9) Step Ahead (2) Mamaquera

Fifth race: (11) Maputo (6) Titleist (1) Intothemystic (3) Gold Lightning

Sixth race: (7) Eskimo Kisses (11) Deerupt (12) Anne Boleyn (3) Comaneci

Seventh race: (1) Celtic Sea (4) In The Dance (3) Rio’s Winter (6) Che Bella

Eighth race: (1) Indy Go (3) Bien Venue (2) Nordic Rebel (8) Skiminac

Ninth race: (5) River Jordan (7) Ideal Wolff (8) True Words (3) Meeraam

