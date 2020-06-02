Sport / Other Sport

I felt like a kid at Christmas, says Frankie Dettori

02 June 2020 - 15:57 Agency Staff
Frankie Dettori. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALAN CROWHURST
London − Jockey Frankie Dettori said he felt “like a kid on Christmas morning” before of his return to racing on Tuesday.

The sport returned behind closed gates at Newcastle in northeast England on Monday after being suspended in March. There were no spectators to watch the 10 flat races while trainers, jockeys and grooms wore masks.

Dettori, 49, was set to ride the John Gosden-trained Galsworthy at Kempton Park in the London suburbs on Tuesday.

“I woke up like a kid on Christmas morning,” the Italian jockey told BBC Radio. “I managed to put a shirt on for the first time, got out of my tracksuit so that’s a bit of a novelty and amazing.

The government had decided on June for the sport to kickoff behind closed gates “We were ready. I think yesterday was a success. Everything went smoothly. It’s nice to see some live sport on TV for once. It was great.”

Dettori could be back performing his celebrated victory dismount in top races as soon as Friday as he rides the great stayer Stradivarius in the Group One Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

“My sport is not a contact sport so it’s quite easy to be able to [social distance] with a one-way system in the jockeys’ room so it was a good start but everything is going to come quick and fast,” he said.

“We’ve got amazing races this weekend. Two weeks today it’s Royal Ascot so we haven’t got much time to sit on our backside. We have to kick on with it and all the feedback from everyone was good.”

AFP

