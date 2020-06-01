This day in history ... Ballesteros and Schumacher show their class

June 2 1991: Seve Ballesteros wins the British Masters, finishing three strokes clear of the chasing pack at Woburn Golf Club in Buckinghamshire to win the 45th of his record 50 European Tour titles.

Renowned for his audacious shot making, the Spaniard, who died in 2011, was one of the most dominant figures in the sport from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, winning 90 international tournaments, including five major championships.

June 2 1996: Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher survives atrocious conditions to claim his first victory for his new team, Ferrari. The German, who joined Ferrari from Benetton at the start of the season, started third on the grid at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona but took the lead after 12 laps and drove a superb race.

He won two more races that season, in Belgium and Italy, but finished third in the drivers’ championship, behind Williams-Renault duo Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.

June 2 2004: Chelsea welcome new manager Jose Mourinho to their Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Mourinho, then 41, replaced Claudio Ranieri on a three-year contract and went on to become Chelsea’s most successful manager, winning the FA Cup and three League Cups with them.

Chelsea won their first Premier League title in 50 years in Mourinho’s first season in charge and retained their crown the following season. The Portuguese left for Inter Milan in 2007, but returned to England for a second spell at the club in 2013.

He won his third league title with Chelsea in 2015 but left again in December after results faltered. Mourinho now manages Tottenham Hotspur.

June 2 2004: Brazil’s Ronaldo scores three goals in the 3-1 World Cup qualifying match win over Argentina in Belo Horizonte.

Each of Ronaldo’s goals in the match came from the penalty spot and he ended the campaign as Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying with 10 goals from 15 matches.

Ronaldo won two World Cups, in 1994 and 2002, but defending champions Brazil were knocked out of the 2006 edition of the tournament by France in the quarterfinals.

June 2 2007: England Saxons celebrate winning rugby’s Churchill Cup after beating New Zealand Maori 17-13 in the final at Twickenham Stadium.

The Churchill Cup, which ran from 2003 to 2011, was set up to help develop rugby in North America by providing the US and Canada with regular international competition.

The Saxons, effectively an England fourth team, beat Scotland A and the US to reach the final against the Maori, who were the defending champions.

June 2 2016: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi appears in court with his father, Jorge Horacio Messi, to stand trial for tax fraud in Barcelona. Messi and his father were accused by the Spanish tax office of defrauding the government of €4.2m between 2007 and 2009 and were later found guilty of three counts of tax fraud and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

They lost an appeal against the decision in Spain’s Supreme Court, but in July 2017 a Spanish court exchanged Messi’s prison sentence for a €250,000 fine. His father also had his sentence exchanged for a fine of €180,000.

June 2 2018: William Buick wins the Epsom Derby on Masar to deliver a first Derby triumph for Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum’s Godolphin stable. Masar, trained by Charlie Appleby, dominated the 239th running of Britain’s richest horse race.

The 16-1 shot finished ahead of Dee Ex Bee (20-1), with Roaring Lion (6-1) in third, while hot favourite Saxon Warrior could finish only fourth in the 12-horse field.

Reuters