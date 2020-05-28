This day in history ... Penalties win it for boring Belgrade

May 29 1991: Red Star Belgrade win their maiden European Cup in Bari with a penalty shoot-out victory over Olympique de Marseille in the final.

The 1991 final is considered one of the most boring contests in the competition’s history after Red Star manager Ljupko Petrovic told his players to play for a draw and take the game to penalties.

The tactic paid off as the match ended 0-0 after extra time and, in the shoot-out, Red Star converted all their penalties to win

5-3.

May 29 1992: John McEnroe and Andre Agassi beat Todd Nelson and Jason Stoltenberg 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the French Open. The two Americans would find themselves on opposite sides of the net a few weeks later when they met in the semifinals of Wimbledon, with Agassi winning in straight sets.

In the doubles the dynamic American pairing made it all the way to the quarterfinals where they were defeated by Pablo Albano and Cassio Motta in straight sets.

May 29 2004: Werder Bremen beat second division club Alemannia Aachen 3-2 in the final of the German Cup in Berlin. Aachen knocked out defending champions Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals but were outclassed in the final by Werder, who completed their first domestic double, having already sealed the Bundesliga title.

May 29 2010: Vitali Klitschko beats Polish boxer Albert Sosnowski in a 10th round technical knockout in their WBC world heavyweight title clash in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Keeping Sosnowski at bay with an outstretched left arm for most of the bout, Klitschko baited the challenger before hammering him down to the canvas with an explosive combination that ended the fight.

Klitschko, a three-time world heavyweight champion, retired from boxing in 2013 with an impressive 45-2 record.

May 29 2011: Bryan Herta Autosport’s Dan Wheldon celebrates his Indy 500 win by pouring milk on his head, on the occasion of the race’s 100th anniversary in Indianapolis.

Leading by almost four seconds, American rookie JR Hildebrand looked primed for victory but crashed on the final lap, allowing Wheldon to speed past and clinch his second Indy 500 win. Race officials reviewed footage to see if Wheldon had crossed Hildebrand’s car before the caution lights went on, and once convinced, they awarded the 2005 champion the victory.

May 29 2016: Lewis Hamilton edges out Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s first win of the season ensured he cut his deficit to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who finished seventh, to 24 points. But Rosberg went on to clinch the title with nine wins and seven other podium finishes, finishing five points clear of Hamilton.

May 29, 2019: Niki Lauda’s funeral takes place at St Stephen’s cathedral in Vienna. Lauda died on May 20 2019 at the age of 70.

The triple world champion is best remembered for his comeback from a fiery crash in 1976 that left him badly burnt and scarred for life. His wife, Birgit, and two of his sons placed Lauda’s red-and-white driver’s helmet on his coffin as thousands of fans braved heavy rain outside the Gothic cathedral to pay their last respects.

May 29 2019: Chelsea thrash London rival Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League in Baku, Azerbaijan, with Eden Hazard scoring twice. Victory gave Italian manager Maurizio Sarri his only piece of silverware with Chelsea as he left the job to join Juventus at the end of the season.

Reuters