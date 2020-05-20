Pretoria-based swimming coach Rocco Meiring says it is vital his two breaststroke stars‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett‚ get back into the water as soon as possible.

The lockdown-enforced period of land-based training‚ which has continued for more than 50 days‚ is taking its toll‚ he warned.

Meiring is supporting the call by SA head coach Graham Hill for pools to be reopened for Olympic squad swimmers to train‚ even if it is under strict conditions.

He said Schoenmaker — the first SA woman to win a World Championship swimming medal when she claimed the 200m breaststroke silver in 2019 — was at risk of losing her world-beating form.

Corbett‚ who finished eighth in the final‚ has sustained hip and knee injuries due to training on land‚ he added.

“Since 2017 the most extended break Tatjana ever took from training was 14 days‚” Meiring said. “It has now been 56 days in which I could not really coach her.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to realise it is going to have a severe impact on her performance. I don’t even want to contemplate what will happen if another four to five weeks lapse before she is allowed to swim.”