Sport / Other Sport

Swimming coach calls for pools to be reopened for stars

Tatjana Schoenmaker is at risk of losing top form, while Kaylene Corbett has been injured due to training on land, Rocco Meiring says

20 May 2020 - 16:43 David Isaacson
Picture: 123RF/Andrey Armyago
Picture: 123RF/Andrey Armyago

Pretoria-based swimming coach Rocco Meiring says it is vital his two breaststroke stars‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett‚ get back into the water as soon as possible.

The lockdown-enforced period of land-based training‚ which has continued for more than 50 days‚ is taking its toll‚ he warned.

Meiring is supporting the call by SA head coach Graham Hill for pools to be reopened for Olympic squad swimmers to train‚ even if it is under strict conditions.

He said Schoenmaker — the first SA woman to win a World Championship swimming medal when she claimed the 200m breaststroke silver in 2019 — was at risk of losing her world-beating form.

Corbett‚ who finished eighth in the final‚ has sustained hip and knee injuries due to training on land‚ he added.

“Since 2017 the most extended break Tatjana ever took from training was 14 days‚” Meiring said. “It has now been 56 days in which I could not really coach her.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to realise it is going to have a severe impact on her performance. I don’t even want to contemplate what will happen if another four to five weeks lapse before she is allowed to swim.”

Public pools have been shut because of the lockdown aimed at flattening the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic. Training in private pools is not possible‚ at least in Gauteng‚ because of the cold temperature.

“Swimmers are the only athletes who can’t train on land‚” Meiring added. “It took Kaylene Corbett two years of huge sacrifices and long, hard hours in the pool to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“After she had done that she was super-motivated to be at her best. It is that dedication that led to her getting injured. When the lockdown started she continued to give 100% when training. But it was on land. She ended up paying for it.

“It is going to take time for her to fully recover and regain confidence in her body’s abilities. The reality is that no breaststroke swimmer who wants to perform at the highest level can afford knee or hip injuries.”

Sports centres step up to boost PSL’s quest to complete season

Matches could be played in July if the league gets the green light from the government
Sport
1 day ago

How Roger Milla confounded the sceptics

Cameroonian president’s order that he be selected turned out to be a master stroke at 1990 World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

I started doping when I was 21, admits Lance Armstrong

The disgraced cyclist who once dominated the sport opens up in a new ESPN documentary
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Steven Pienaar sad at the dismal state of School ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
I started doping when I was 21, admits Lance ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
This day in history ... Liverpool and Real Madrid ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
PSL’s bold plan to complete season
Sport / Soccer
5.
Unselfish Samir Nurković eyeing a first league ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

This day in history: ‘Thorpedo’ blasts his way into swimming’s record books

Sport / Other Sport

I want my Olympic gold‚ Le Clos says after dope cheat’s ban

Sport / Other Sport

Durban swimmers rule the waves at Midmar Mile race

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.