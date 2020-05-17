Two wheels good, four wheels bad for Britons

London — Britain could experience a transport revolution sparked by the coronavirus pandemic with up to 14-million people ready to swap cars for bikes, British Cycling believes.

However, the opportunity could be lost if towns and cities fail to follow department for transport guidance to provide new emergency infrastructure such as pop-up cycle lanes.

Despite a loosening of the lockdown measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, travelling on buses and trains is still discouraged because of social distancing concerns.

The government has announced a £2bn funding package for “active travel” such as cycling and walking, with £250m available immediately for local authorities to make changes to their roads. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as an opportunity for a “golden age for cycling”.

British Cycling says it will work with the public and policymakers. Former Olympic champion Chris Boardman, a passionate advocate for safe cycling, is acting as policy adviser.

Boardman is helping transform Manchester’s cycling infrastructure in his role as the city’s walking and cycling commissioner.

“Our country is undoubtedly at a crossroads, and we now face a stark choice between the old routine of cars, congestion and pollution or a new future of healthy streets, happy people and cleaner air,” British Cycling chief Julie Harrington said.