Horse racing ready to return to Ireland

Dublin — Horse racing will return to Ireland behind closed doors in June with the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas to be staged at the Curragh on June 12-13.

The first Irish race since the coronavirus shutdown of world sport will be on the flat at Punchestown on June 8.

The Irish Derby retains its traditional date on June 27 with the Irish Oaks on July 18. The board of Horse Racing Ireland met on Saturday to discuss a number of fixture and prize-money recommendations.

“For the first three weeks, racing will be restricted to nine racecourses which are more centrally located to minimise travel distances and which also have higher stable capacities given the requirement for one stable per horse under the new protocols,” HRI said in a statement.

“Safety limits will be decided on a racecourse by racecourse basis to accommodate each track’s social-distancing requirements, with a general maximum limit of 18 initially.”